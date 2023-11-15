Well, you can tell by the way I use this space that I'm a college football fan and it's time to talk.

As for the Michigan State Spartans, the season is starting to feel like the staff is sweeping the flooring, cleaning up the merchandise, turning off the music and turning off the lights.

There are still two games remaining at Indiana this weekend and versus Penn State at Ford Field in Detroit in two weeks (on Black Friday). While it seems as though this season has gone nowhere, the Spartans are still alive in the race for the postseason (assuming the athletic department would accept a bowl bid with a 5-7 record, which I am not 100% sure would happen given the current uncertainty in the coaching situation).

Yes, the Spartans have been kicked around since this season was born. Now, it's all right and it's OK if Spartans fans prefer to look the other way for the last two weeks of the season. As for me, I plan to keep following the Spartans to the bitter end and to continue to use a little bit of math to help me to understand how the rest of the season might play out.

So, whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother, the show must go on. Let's keep dancing until the music stops.