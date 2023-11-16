Sometimes, the only thing left to do is feel bad for the kids. The current Michigan State players didn't ask to have their coach fired and program dragged through the mud in extremely embarrassing fashion, and certainly didn't expect to get bludgeoned by nearly every team they've played for two-months straight.

However, it is what it is, and I can't help but feeling that the players were left out to dry playing one of the most talented teams in the country. While I wouldn't reasonably expect MSU to win this game, the Spartans could have played Ohio State as close or nearly as close as Rutgers, Indiana or even Youngstown State.

Instead, the Spartans fell to the Buckeyes by a final score of 38-3 in a game that was never competitive.

Here is a look at the film.