Film Room: Michigan State vs. Ohio State
Sometimes, the only thing left to do is feel bad for the kids. The current Michigan State players didn't ask to have their coach fired and program dragged through the mud in extremely embarrassing fashion, and certainly didn't expect to get bludgeoned by nearly every team they've played for two-months straight.
However, it is what it is, and I can't help but feeling that the players were left out to dry playing one of the most talented teams in the country. While I wouldn't reasonably expect MSU to win this game, the Spartans could have played Ohio State as close or nearly as close as Rutgers, Indiana or even Youngstown State.
Instead, the Spartans fell to the Buckeyes by a final score of 38-3 in a game that was never competitive.
Here is a look at the film.
Playing possibly the most talented wide receiver in the country, Marvin Harrison Jr., out of a 4-2-5 Madden-esque cover-4 is a recipe for disaster.
The most effective one could expect to be is in the clip above, where a safety is able to *maybe* make a play on a poorly thrown ball.
Michigan State's first possession wasn't totally bereft of offensive success, as a Jay Johnson staple (threaten the edge/flat with a back, then look off a safety) gets wide receiver Alante Brown (No. 0) a good look against split safeties, and a great throw from quarterback Katin Houser (No. 12).
The offensive highlights for MSU are sparse, but this was one of them.
MSU has been unafraid to use its quarterbacks in the run game, here using a pistol option with a splitter coming across the formation. However, the splitter, tight end Evan Morris (No. 92), gets blown up, and Houser tries to bounce outside instead of cutting behind his blocker.
It's a fine play call on third-and-somewhat-short, but poorly executed.
Attacking Ohio State in a base quarters defense is certainly a decision, but leaving a true freshman cornerback (Chance Rucker, No. 25) one-on-one with one of the best receivers in college football (Harrison, No. 18) is inconceivable.
The result is predetermined, but the refusal to put your players in a position to succeed is symptomatic of a broader issue.
A bright spot has been running back Nathan Carter (No. 5), who above picks up a first down on a well-blocked counter GH, where a counter step is used to get a back to the edge behind a pulling guard and tight end. Should he stay with the program beyond this year, Carter is a promising piece to build around.
OSU has also changed from a zone stretch team to a more gap-focused team, getting to the edge on counter plays. The play is completely lost above when defensive end Brandon Wright (No. 26) dives inside, allowing the run surface to reset around him, leading to an easy conversion.
