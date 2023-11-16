Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Indiana (2008)
With two games remaining in the 2023 regular season for Michigan State, all that’s left on the line for the players and coaches in the locker room is pride, although, there is still a very small chance for a bowl berth if the Spartans can win out. After getting their first Big Ten win of the season on Nov. 4 versus Nebraska, the Spartans were overwhelmed in Columbus this past Saturday night, falling to Ohio State 38-3 in a game that was over before it began.
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first three touchdowns of the game and extended his Heisman campaign heading into the home stretch of the season. Both teams were depleted on defense with injuries, but it didn’t seem to matter too much for the Buckeyes, who allowed just 182 total yards and a field goal to offensive coordinator Jay Johnson’s low powered attack.
The many unforeseen variables that went into this tumultuous season in East Lansing may overpower the fact that there is simply a wide talent gap that’s evident in the games against the top teams the Spartans faced (Washington, Michigan, Ohio State). It wasn’t too long ago MSU matched up well with the country’s best without the help of stellar recruiting classes other programs could garner. The challenge of getting back to that level of relevancy may seem immense, but a quicker turnaround is possible with the proper leadership.
There’s been short spurts over the course of the season that’s sparked excitement within the team. The defense has looked stout at times, especially against the run. Both Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt have shown flashes to make you think they can be sustainable quarterbacks in the Big Ten with development. Several players have had their moments. But to win in the new Big Ten moving forward, a complete roster will need to be fully invested in its program and future.
MSU will hope to avenge last year's painful loss to the Indiana Hoosiers this weekend in Bloomington in a battle to avoid being last place in the division.
This week's playback installment takes us back to 2008, in a wacky game the Spartans won on the legs of running back Javon Ringer.
Opponent: Indiana Hoosiers
Date: Sept. 27, 2008
Location: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)
Final Score: 42-29, Michigan State
All-time Matchup Record: 49-18-2 (Michigan State)
The 2008 battle for the Old Brass Spittoon was a wild one that featured two safeties, three replay reviews, a blocked punt, and Michigan State quarterback Brian Hoyer and Indiana quarterback Kellen Lewis each throwing career-long touchdown passes.
Spartan tailback Javon Ringer rushed for 198 yards and scored one touchdown, while Hoyer ran for one touchdown and threw for two more to lead the Spartans past Indiana by a final score of 42-29.
Ringer had rushed for 200 yards in two-straight games leading up to this one and had a record (at the time) three-straight conference Offensive Player of the Week awards. But Indiana stuck to its game plan, forcing Ringer to carry 44 times and barely prevented him from topping 200 yards again — much of that coming when the Spartans were trying to protect a fourth-quarter lead.
The Spartans lead for most of the game, but struggled to put the Hoosiers away. The strangest, and most important play, came late in the third quarter when Indiana's backup quarterback, Ben Chappell, connected with Terrance Turner for a 97-yard touchdown pass that appeared to give Indiana the lead. Instead, the play was called back as right guard Cody Faulkner was penalzied for holding in the end zone, giving Michigan State a safety and a 36-29 lead. The Spartans would go on to win by the aforementioned score of 42-29.
