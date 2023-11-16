With two games remaining in the 2023 regular season for Michigan State, all that’s left on the line for the players and coaches in the locker room is pride, although, there is still a very small chance for a bowl berth if the Spartans can win out. After getting their first Big Ten win of the season on Nov. 4 versus Nebraska, the Spartans were overwhelmed in Columbus this past Saturday night, falling to Ohio State 38-3 in a game that was over before it began.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first three touchdowns of the game and extended his Heisman campaign heading into the home stretch of the season. Both teams were depleted on defense with injuries, but it didn’t seem to matter too much for the Buckeyes, who allowed just 182 total yards and a field goal to offensive coordinator Jay Johnson’s low powered attack.

The many unforeseen variables that went into this tumultuous season in East Lansing may overpower the fact that there is simply a wide talent gap that’s evident in the games against the top teams the Spartans faced (Washington, Michigan, Ohio State). It wasn’t too long ago MSU matched up well with the country’s best without the help of stellar recruiting classes other programs could garner. The challenge of getting back to that level of relevancy may seem immense, but a quicker turnaround is possible with the proper leadership.

There’s been short spurts over the course of the season that’s sparked excitement within the team. The defense has looked stout at times, especially against the run. Both Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt have shown flashes to make you think they can be sustainable quarterbacks in the Big Ten with development. Several players have had their moments. But to win in the new Big Ten moving forward, a complete roster will need to be fully invested in its program and future.

MSU will hope to avenge last year's painful loss to the Indiana Hoosiers this weekend in Bloomington in a battle to avoid being last place in the division.

This week's playback installment takes us back to 2008, in a wacky game the Spartans won on the legs of running back Javon Ringer.