Michigan State traveled to Columbus on Saturday to take on No. 1-ranked Ohio State. With a final score of 38-3, the Spartans left the field with yet another loss on their record, the team's seventh in 2023.

Following the game, interim head coach Harlon Barnett was out first to share his thoughts and take questions in the postgame press conference.

"Obviously, we didn't play like we wanted to play, like we expected to play," Barnett began. "You see what teams in the top-ten, what they look like, how they play ...we have to get back to that."

When asked about the quarterback situation Barnett stated simply that MSU's plan is to run with redshirt freshman Katin Houser "all the way."

Barnett then followed up that statement with confirming that true freshman Sam Leavitt is going to preserve his redshirt and sit out the remainder of the 2023 season. Going forward walk-on redshirt junior quarterback Andrew Schorfhaar will now hold the No. 2 position on the depth chart. To wrap up the quarterback conversation Barnett shared that former starter Noah Kim's status is still questionable going forward as Kim continues to deal with an injury.

Before the game began it was released in the availability report that defensive back Dillon Tatum would be out for the game. After the game, Barnett stated that Tatum is going to "probably be out for the rest of the year," but gave no further comments or details about Tatum's exact injury or road to recovery.

The Spartans finished the game with only 182 total yards compared to the Buckeyes' total of 530 yards. To sum up Michigan State's offensive performance, Barnett said, "I just saw us stalling out. We could get some nice runs and we'd try to do some nice plays, and then all of a sudden we take like two steps forward and three steps backwards."

He summarized that he felt confident in the run game, but that his team was just not able to "sustain drives," a problem that has been a continuing issue all season long for the Spartans.

Ohio State was able to score touchdowns on its first three drives of the game, leaving Michigan State with an almost unsurmountable deficit to try to cut into at 21-0 early in the second quarter. When asked about what a deficit like that means for morale, Barnett gave some insight into his philosophy for the rest of the season.

"They pushed through well," Barnett said about his team. "I told them just keep going out there and compete, take it one play at time ... Try to build upon that and get better. Just keep working on one play at a time and get better. Execute, do your job, and let's just see what happens.

"I'm trying to always encourage. I'm an encourager. I'm always believing we can win, some type of way, always to the end ... thats just a mindset and I think our guys have bought into that to a certain extent."

With the chances of a bowl game now almost nonexistent (Michigan State would have to win its next two games and hope to get in with a 5-7 record), Barnett shared that the rest of the season is about "personal pride." Pride in the players' performance on the field, and continuing to compete in the game that they love.