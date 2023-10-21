Katin Houser (Michigan State Football)

Quarterback Starter: Katin Houser Backup: Noah Kim OR Sam Leavitt Last week against Rutgers, in his first career start, Houser completed 18 of 29 passes for 133 yards, with two touchdowns through the air and another on the ground. While the yards per attempt were low (about. 4.6 yards per attempt) and Houser was extremely fortunate to not have multiple throws intercepted, the weather was poor and it was his first extended playing time at the college level. He showed poise, game awareness and the ability to make plays with his feet. Earlier this week, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson noted that Kim is still dealing with an injury and is "day-to-day," so if he is still unable to go, Leavitt would be the backup quarterback again.

Nate Carter (Michigan State Football)

Running back Starter: Nathan Carter Backups (if healthy): Jalen Berger, Jaren Mangham, Harold Joiner III Carter was largely bottled up in his zone runs to the left into the teeth of the RU defense last time out, and was only able to muster 52 yards on 20 carries. He never seemed comfortable on the day, and the 20 carries were tied for the most he has labored as a Spartan (he also had 20 carries versus Iowa). He remains the most effective runner for the Spartans and shall continue to be the lead ball carrier. Jalen Berger was a bright spot last week, returning from a leg injury, and showing pop in his return to his native New Jersey. With 49 yards on 11 carries (4.45 yards per carry), he proved to be the most consistent and effective rushing option on the day. A healthy Berger provides the Spartans with a good one-two punch with him and Carter. Another player expected to return from injury this week is Jaren Mangham. The eldest of the Mangham brothers hinted on social media earlier this week that he is hoping to make his MSU debut against the home-state rival. His size and power will hopefully assist in short-yardage situations. If not, Harold Joiner III seems to be an alternative reserve again at running back after practicing as a defensive back and linebacker throughout the spring and fall camp. He received a carry versus the Scarlet Knights, gaining six yards in the process.

Tre Mosley (Michigan State Football)

Wide receivers Starters: Tre Mosley, Montorie Foster Jr., Jaron Glover Backups: Christian Fitzpatrick, Tyrell Henry, Antonio Gates Jr., Alante Brown The quarterback situation has impacted the receiving corps, and to compound matters, there were two fumbles by wideouts lost to Rutgers in the last game. A discernible gap has occurred within the wide receiver group with Glover, Mosley, and Foster Jr. now firmly entrench ednot only as the startersm but also being provided with the majority of reps. Fitzpatrick, Henry, Gates and Brown will also figure into the mix against Michigan, as the Spartans will be searching for any advantageous matchups and chunk plays against a stingy Wolverine defensive backfield.

Maliq Carr (Michigan State Football)

Tight end/H-Back Starter: Maliq Carr Backups: Evan Morris, Jaylan Franklin Maliq Carr remains underutilized or inconsistent depending on the vantage point. His blend of size and speed presents one of the obvious positions where the Spartans may could have an advantage. Morris will again be tasked with assuming the majority of blocking duties at tight end. Franklin, a state of Michigan native like Carr and Morris, will seek to have a consequential role in the game of in-state rivals.

J.D. Duplain (No. 67) celebrates with teammates versus Michigan in 2020. (Michigan State Football)

Offensive line Left tackle Starter: Brandon Baldwin Backup: Ethan Boyd Baldwin started and was present for all 73 offensive snaps in SHI Stadium. He is the unquestioned first option at left tackle and if there is cause to replace him the responsibility will likely be assumed by Ethan Boyd. Keyshawn Blackstock has missed each of the past two games, and it is unclear if he will return versus Michigan. If so, he will likely see the backup reps at left tackle. Left guard Starter: J.D. Duplain Backup: Kevin Wigenton Duplain has well played the most offensive snaps for the Spartans this season (396) and shall continue to anchor the line at his left guard position. Overall the offensive line has progressed through the season, perhaps in part due to reduced rotations, allowing the group to coalesce along with just better individual execution in general. If needed, Kevin Wigenton would probably slide over to left guard in relief of Duplain. Center Starter: Nick Samac Backup: Dallas Fincher The third and last of the lineman who played every down versus the Scarlet Knights, Samac has been solid in carrying out his duties. Fincher would likely only appear in case of injury to Samac at this point. Right guard Starter: Kevin Wigenton II Backup: Geno VanDeMark VanDeMark and Wigenton split the snaps at right guard, with Wigenton getting the start. I'll venture to say Wigenton will remain the starter for now, but VanDeMark is going to have a significant role as well. Whoever provides the most effective blocking for the ground game shall garner the most opportunities. Right tackle Starter: Spencer Brown Backup: Ethan Boyd Brown continues to fend off a Boyd for the starting assignment at right tackle. Michigan does not possess the high-caliber edge rushers it has had in recent years, which is of solace to the tackles who will appear in the game.

Simeon Barrow (Michigan State Football)

Defensive tackles Starters: Simeon Barrow, Maverick Hansen Backups: Derrick Harmon, Jalen Sami Status uncertain: Jarrett Jackson and Dre Butler The confounding rotation and snap distribution of the defensive tackles was equaled by the level of play versus Rutgers, particularly late in the game in expected run downs. The lack of quarterback pressure on the edge has not made things easier for the Spartans to get a rush from the interior. Barrow and Hansen shall likely receive the starts, but Harmon may once again lead all defensive tackles in reps. Sami will see time, as may Jarrett Jackson and Dre Butler if they are healthy. This group will be tested early and often by a Wolverine offense that desires to mash the opponents into paste.

Zion Young in 2022. (Michigan State Football)

Defensive ends Starters: Zion Young, Khris Bogle, Backups: Brandon Wright, Tunmise Adeleye, Avery Dunn Young is the odds-on favorite to once again top all defensive lineman in snaps played while setting the left edge. Bogle appears likely to get the start as well in a front fashioned to defend the run. Wright played maybe his most complete game as a Spartan and applied some desperately needed pressure from the defensive end position against Rutgers. Though not a strong candidate to impact the passer, Tunmise Adeleye will look to hold down the right side edge in his snaps. The strength of the unit is defending the ground attack, which is suitable for this matchup where drop-back passing will be infrequent.

Cal Haladay makes a tackler versus Wisconsin in 2022. (Michigan State Football)

Linebackers Starters: Cal Haladay, Aaron Brule Backups: Jordan Hall, Darius Snow Haladay and Brule will likely get the call to begin the game, while Hall and Snow will be alternating in rather liberally. This is the entirety of the linebacker rotation in this juncture of the season. Of course, it is possible that Michigan State starts out with three linebackers given Michigan's run-heavy offense. Fill gap assignments, fight through blocks, wrap up, and on the play-action pass, find the tight end as soon as possible. Three out of Michigan's top-five receptions leaders are tight ends and a running back, so the linebackers will be tested in pass coverage, which has not been a strength for this unit.

Dillon Tatum (Michigan State Football)

Cornerbacks Starters: Dillon Tatum, Chance Rucker Backups: Chester Kimbrough, Ade Willie Status uncertain: Charles Brantley, Marqui Lowery, Despite having at least 16 scholarship defensive backs on the roster, the cornerback position is extremely thin. On a positive note, Tatum continues to impress, and Rucker has gone from a first-time starter as a true freshman against Maryland to playing every defensive snap (along with Tatum) versus Rutgers. On average per game, the Wolverines complete less than 15 passes, so it's imperative the corners support the run and avoid missed tackles, but also don't get fooled into giving up large yard game shifting receptions. I think we will see Kimbrough or Ade Willie in relief if a third corner must be called upon. Brantley and Lowery have both missed time and it is unclear if they will return this week.

Angelo Grose (Michigan State Football)

Nickel back Starter: Angelo Grose Backup: Chester Kimbrough Overall, Grose has produced well as the nickel this season. He continues to be around the ball, recording two interceptions this season (tied for the team lead), and brings a fair amount of punch despite the small frame. Kimbrough is experienced to cover snaps in reserve as an inside defensive back.

Michigan State defensive backs make a group tackle. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK))

Safeties Starters: Jaden Mangham, Malik Spencer Backups: Khalil Majeed, Sean Brown Due to Armorion Smith's injury, and Justin White no longer being with the team, the safety position is also hampered by limited options. Former walk-on Khalil Majeed had some spirited moments in the loss to Rutgers last week when Spencer was unavailable. The Spartans could use a good amount of fortunate health luck with Jaden Mangham (who has two interceptions on the season, tied with Grose for the team lead) and Spencer, as their presence is essential to compete with Michigan.

Jonathan Kim (Michigan State Football)

Placekicker Starter: Jonathan Kim Backup: Stephen Rusnak Kim has a big leg and he is a useful talent against Michigan when scoring may prove to be of a premium.

Ryan Eckley (Ryan Eckley LinkedIn)

Punter Starter: Ryan Eckley Backup: Michael O'Shaughnessy Punt to win. The Spartans will likely continue to use both punters. Fielding snaps cleanly, which was an issue last week, and not sending arrows to an opportunistic punt returner is of great importance. Michigan has only fielded 16 punts for a total of 153 yards, this cannot be the time they are permitted to have a breakout performance.

Tyrell Henry (Michigan State Football)

Punt/Kick returner Starter: Tyrell Henry Backup: Montorie Foster Jr., Alante Brown Be smart, ball security is job security. Field kickoffs on the fly and make smart decisions in returning punts. If a situation arises to make a play then do it, but be cautious. We all saw what happened in the fourth quarter of the last game. While it was an odd coaching decision to line up in an on-side kick formation at the point in the game, Henry needed to fair catch Rutgers' pooch kick and not give possession to the Scarlet Knights. That simply cannot be a part of this game versus Michigan.

Drew Wilson (Michigan State Football)

Long snapper Starter: Drew Wilson Backup: Sam Edwards Hank Pepper is in the transfer portal and Drew Wilson has stepped up. Wilson has had good snaps, so just keep that energy. There is no backup long snapper listed, but Edwards (a linebacker) has filled in when needed. I wish Drew Wilson the best of health.