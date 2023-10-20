Ahead of Saturday’s game, Tatum was one of several Spartans to speak to the media this week. Most of their comments revolved around their thoughts on the rivalry, and how to best stop the Wolverines.

Tatum emerged as a bright spot for the Spartans during his freshman year in 2022 where he played in all 12 games. He locked down a permanent starting spot as a sophomore in 2023 and has appeared in all six games so far this season.

The former four-star West Bloomfield High School product was ranked the No. 6 overall 2022 prospect in the state of Michigan, and held offers from Georgia, Miami (FL.), Michigan, Ohio State and several other top-tier programs. Tatum committed to the Spartans in September of 2021 and was an early enrollee for the Spartans in January of 2022.

Tatum reflected on his journey, and noticed improvements at his position, and feels that he has come “a long way” so far in his season-and-a-half at Michigan State. He understands the mentality that goes along with being a young starter.

He has played all over the secondary throughout his young career, but has been at mainstay at the cornerback position in 2023.

“Being at one position and getting used to something like cornerback, it’s challenging, but I think it’s really working out," Tatum said. "I feel myself getting better as the season goes on."

He also mentioned that he has made sure the younger players are ready because at any given moment, players can go down with an injury, or be taken out. Tatum said that having the “next man up mentality” is important and noted that he is still developing as a cornerback, but “knowing the other positions in the defensive backfield is key to maintaining versatility.”

The Wolverines, who run the ball a majority of the time, about 62% of the time to be exact, have done so effortlessly this season with running back Blake Corum scoring 12 touchdowns. Tatum understands the differences between some of the pass-heavy offenses the Spartans have faced, and the run-heavy Michigan offense, and is looking forward to the matchup.

“I love contact,” Tatum stated. “That just comes from playing safety and playing running back all my life, and I enjoy the contact, so I’m not going to be scared or back down from anything. I’ve been put in situations where I’ve had to face guards or tackles, or tight ends, but you’ve got to do what you got to do. That’s what you sign up for. You’ve got to get the job done.”