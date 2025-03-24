2026 DB Sean Johnson talks official visits plans, Michigan State enters mix

Class of 2026 high-three-star defensive back Sean Johnson already has five official sets, but after a strong unofficial visit to Michigan State this past weekend, he expects to add the Spartans to that list as well.

Johnson begins his slate of official visits at Penn State during the weekend of May 16 through May 18. He then heads to Wisconsin from May 29 through May 31. The following weekend, he will be at North Carolina State from June 6 through June 8. Next up is a trip to Florida State from June 13 through June 15. He will finish up his official visit schedule at in-state program Maryland from June 20 through June 22.

He is currently in the process of working out a date for an official visit with Michigan State.

In addition to the upcoming official visits, Johnson has already taken several unofficial visits, including the aforementioned trip to MSU. He's also been to Virginia, North Carolina State and Wisconsin already this month. Johnson is scheduled to be at Florida State on March 25 and March 26. He has tentative plans to be at Penn State on March 29. He will then travel down to South Carolina for an April 2 and April 3 trip.

Johnson spoke to Rivals.com about his visit to East Lansing, his upcoming official visits, what he is looking for in a school and where things stand in his recruitment overall.

As of now, he is taking things one day at a time and building relationship with coaching staffs.

"From the spring practices that I’ve been to, I have learned that a lot of coaches are interested in me and it’s a blessing," Johnson said. "On my officials, I just hope to see a relationship getting stronger between me and the coaches and (how they) care for me."