Michigan State's Jaden Akins was there when his team needed him the most

Michigan State senior Jaden Akins perhaps thought his final year in Green and White would progress a little differently than it did. After grinding quietly for two years in the shadow of former Spartan guards Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard, the 2024-25 season was Akins' chance to step into the leading role in East Lansing.

But the first month of the season got off to a bit of rocky start.

Akins only managed two points on 1-for-8 shooting in the Spartans' marquee early season game, a loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic.

Despite shooting a red-hot 38% from deep over his first three seasons on campus, Akins was just 7 of 36 (19%) in the month of November to start the 2024-25 campaign.

Akins nominally led the Spartans in scoring, but, in the early weeks of the season, Michigan State basketball observers started to question whether the Spartans had a "go-to guy" that they could rely on at crunch time. The often unspoken subtext was "that guy" was supposed to be Akins.

As the season marched along and November turned into December, the Spartans found a different formula for success.

"Strength in numbers" is what they called it, complete with t-shirts and everything.

Maybe the Spartans didn't need a "go-to-guy," the idea went. Instead, they possessed a platoon of capable wings, all of whom could inflict damage on opponents in slightly different ways.

At the same time, freshman guard Jase Richardson slowly began to blossom as a playmaker, a scorer, and the Spartans' most reliable outside shooter. The Big Ten all-freshman team selectee is widely considered to be Michigan State's best player with the highest NBA ceiling. As the season progressed, young Richardson became "that guy" for the Spartans.

The reformulated strategy carried the Spartans through the regular season. Michigan State ripped through a relatively light schedule in December and January without a loss. They went on to win the Big Ten regular season title by a whopping three game margin.

Akins continues to lead the Spartans in scoring at 12.7 points per game. He also made the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and is considered Michigan State's best on-ball defender. But he has spent much of the last two month being the Spartans' second or third option on offense.