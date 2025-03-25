The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Michigan State Spartans headed to Sweet Sixteen

Michigan State's run in the NCAA Tournament marches on! Abby and Jonah are here to discuss the victory over New Mexico and how it all went down. They then provide an update on the rest of MSU athletics.
In the final segment, Jonah and Abby look ahead to Friday’s Sweet Sixteen matchup versus Ole Miss.
Music Produced by Evan Hoyt
Photo Credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated
