Advertisement
Published Mar 25, 2025
The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Michigan State Spartans headed to Sweet Sixteen
Abby and Jonah Wilson
Staff Writers/Podcast Hosts

Michigan State's run in the NCAA Tournament marches on! Abby and Jonah are here to discuss the victory over New Mexico and how it all went down. They then provide an update on the rest of MSU athletics.

In the final segment, Jonah and Abby look ahead to Friday’s Sweet Sixteen matchup versus Ole Miss.

Watch:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

Listen:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Music Produced by Evan Hoyt

Photo Credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated

Contact us at thewegotitpodcast@gmail.com

For more MSU athletics news, forums, and updates, head over to michiganstate.rivals.com

Captions are auto-generated and may contain errors

Advertisement