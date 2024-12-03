MSU, Tom Izzo eye strong start in Big Ten play after going 2-1 in Maui

Nov 25, 2024; Lahaina, Hawaii, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches his team take on the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images (Photo by © Marco Garcia-Imagn Images)

Tom Izzo, who spoke to the media on Monday, mentioned that the team is “getting a little more confident, and shooting the ball better,” which is great news for the Spartans, who, for the first five games of the season, were not shooting the 3-point ball at an effective clip, just shy of 18%, to be exact. When the Spartans traveled to Maui, the 3-point woes continued. The Spartans shot 2-for-21 from three against the Buffaloes. The Spartans may be finding their stroke, however – against Memphis, they shot 7-for-20 (35%) from three, and against the Tar Heels, they shot 4-for-16 (25%). Izzo also mentioned that it’s “good to have the entire team back,” as the Spartans were without Richardson for their third-place game against North Carolina. “Jase is back,” said Izzo. “His conditioning isn’t all the way there yet, so it will take a little bit of time on that when you’re out three, four, five days. But he (Richardson) practiced a little bit (Sunday), practiced (Monday), and everybody else is good to go, so we’re good to go." Richardson has been putting together a solid freshman campaign. In the seven games that Richardson has played, he's had double-digit scoring performances in five of them. Richardson mentions that he feels “100%” now after missing last week’s game against the Tar Heels.