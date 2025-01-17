Michigan State lands PWO commitment from RB Darrin Jones Jr.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's running back Darrin Jones Jr. (Photo courtesy of Darrin Jones Jr.)

Michigan State has added a preferred walk-on to its 2025 recruiting class, landing the services of in-state running back Darrin Jones Jr. on Friday. “I’ve prayed about this and put my faith in God,” Jones told Spartans Illustrated. “This is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up, as playing for MSU has been a lifelong dream of mine. All glory to God for making it possible.” Jones, hailing from West Bloomfield, currently plans to officially sign with the Spartans on National Signing Day on Feb. 5. He will join three-star running back recruits Jace Clarizio and Zion Gist, who are both early enrollees at Michigan State, in MSU’s 2025 class. Jones announced that he had received a PWO offer from Michigan State on X back in December of 2024. A close relationship with associate head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha and a belief in where the program is headed under head coach Jonathan Smith helped Jones make the decision to become a Spartan. “I am confident that Coach Bhonapha and Coach Smith will not only help me grow into an exceptional athlete, but also guide me in becoming a strong young man of God,” Jones said.

Smith has made a concerted effort to establish a pipeline between East Lansing and Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Jones’ high school. The Spartans have already signed three-star linebacker Charles White and three-star tight end Jayden Savoury out of OLSM in the 2025 class. MSU also has the verbal pledge of three-star wide receiver/athlete Bryson Williams, who is expected to sign with the Spartans in February. Michigan State is also in discussions with two-star offensive lineman Antonio Johnson. An opportunity to continue his playing career with many of high school teammates is something Jones is looking forward to once he arrives in East Lansing. “It's an amazing feeling,” Jones said about going to Michigan State with several of his high school teammates. “The guys from St. Mary's who are committed to MSU are some of my closest brothers and some of the best athletes in the state. The future is bright for all of us.” It makes sense that Smith and his staff would look for talent there. Orchard Lake St. Mary's is one of the most successful high school football programs in the state. The Eaglets won the MHSAA Division 2 state championship in 2024. In the state title game against Byron Center, Jones carried the ball 21 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns. “I’m a patient, powerful runner who plays with a lot of heart and passion,” Jones said when describing his playing style.