The 2025 commits are both listed at point guard and hail from Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

Michigan State women's basketball picked up a pair of commits Wednesday evening when twins Amy and Anna Terrian announced their verbal commitment to the Spartans on X (Formerly Twitter).

The Spartans are gearing up for the 2023-2024 season, but the recruiting trail work clearly never stops. The two 2025 commits are the first known verbal commits for the MSU class.

Both Terrian sisters are listed as point guards in their recruiting rankings and rated as four-star recruits, per ESPN's rankings. Both are also given 91 in scout grades as well.

The Terrian twins enter their junior year in high school this fall. Last season as sophomores, Amy earned Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division Two All-State honors. She helped guide the Pirates to a runner-up finish, leading the team with 16.8 points per game. Amy also added 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game during the team's 26-4 campaign in the 2022-2023 season, shooting 79-for-178 (44.38%) from 3-point range as a freshman.

Anna finished her sophomore season averaging 10.5 points per game, shooting 36.1% from 3-point range on 52-of-144 shooting from deep. She also averaged 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 steals per game as well.

The two point guards are each listed at 5-foot-8 and are reported to have had multiple Big Ten offers.

The commitment announcement by the Terrian twins adds to the recent excitement of Mackenly Randolph, Zach Randolph's daughter, having released her top-five schools last month that included Michigan State.

MSU has added several players to its roster for the upcoming season, including flipping Kennedy Blair from Bowling Green. MSU also gained commitments from Helen Holley and Juliann Woodard in the 2024 class.

The Spartans begin their first season under new head coach Robyn Fralick on Nov. 8 when Oakland visits the Breslin Center.