Michigan State women's basketball head coach Robyn Fralick has been busy over the past month-plus. After inking one of the highest-paid jobs in the Big Ten for her sport and in addition to hiring out six of eight staff roles, Fralick has been busy looking to fill out the roster for next season. Fralick has thus far flipped a recruit she had signed in her 2023 class at Bowling Green and has added two players from the Mid-American Conference out of the transfer portal as well. The three additions complement Jordan Wood and Bree Robinson who signed with the Spartans back in November 2022. Fralick's new commitments she's secured are not the only recruiting going on as she and her staff have hit the road of late and begun to make offers for future recruiting classes in East Lansing as well.

Lauren Ross commits from Western Michigan

A Muskegon, Michigan native, Lauren Ross announced her commitment to the Spartans on May 2. A 5-foot-10 guard, Ross earned All-MAC Freshman team and third-team honors as a redshirt freshman one season ago in 2021-2022. This past season, Ross was leading the league in field goals made (121), points (371) and points per game (21.8) before succumbing to a season-ending knee injury against Buffalo on Jan. 21 at home. She stood second in the MAC for free throws made (94), fourth for field goal attempts (260) and free throw percentage (83.9), and sixth for 3-pointers per game (2.06) before her injury. Nationally, she ranked 17th in total points (371), eighth in points per game, and 15th in made free throws (94). Ross grabbed a season-high four steals against Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Nov. 13, while scoring 17 points total on 6-of-15 shooting from the field. She did not play against Bowling Green, then led by Fralick, before her injury this past season. As a redshirt freshman, Ross posted 17 points at Bowling Green on Jan. 26, 2022 in 35 minutes of action, going 7-of-14 from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range. When the Falcons came to Kalamazoo on Feb. 16, she played a season high 39 minutes that saw her go 7-of-16 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range for 17 points alongside three assists and four rebounds.

Jocelyn Tate transfers from Bowling Green

Jocelyn Tate announced on April 16 that she is following Fralick to East Lansing after playing the past two seasons at BGSU under the new Spartans' head coach. The 5-foot-10 guard/forward started in all 37 games she played in for the Falcons during her sophomore season. She averaged 10.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 2022-2023. Tate was second in the MAC in steals (80) and fourth in steals per game (2.16), good for the sixth-highest steal total in a season in school history. She finishes her career standing 17th in steals per game (1.57) and 24th in blocks per game (0.41) in program history despite only playing for two years in Bowling Green. At Indiana on Nov. 17 this past season, Tate finished the game with five points, three assists, and one steal, going just 2-of-7 from the field. As a freshman coming off the bench at Ohio State in just her third collegiate game on Nov. 17, 2021, Tate also added six points, again going 2-of-7 from the field with one assist.

Mary Meng switches commitment to Michigan State

Considered the top player in Bowling Green's 2023 signing class, Mary Meng announced April 12 that she has been released from her National Letter of Intent with the Falcons and would be switching to Michigan State to follow Fralick. Meng averaged a double-double her senior season, posting 16.2 points and 17.0 rebounds per game while playing for the Midview Middies in Grafton, Ohio outside of Cleveland. The Middies won the program's first district and regional championships in school history with Meng averaging four blocked shot per game. She will graduate holding the Middles’ single-game (29) and single-season (460) rebounding records. An Ohio State fan growing up, Meng is the only Bowling Green recruit in the 2023 class that Fralick has flipped to the Spartans to date. Fralick reportedly reached out directly to the Meng family after she was hired expressing her interest in the Bowling Green commit following her to East Lansing.

Fralick offers 2025 ZaKiyah Johnson

Currently sitting at No. 2 in the 2025 HoopGurlz recruiting rankings, guard ZaKiyah Johnson out of Shelbyville, Kentucky is garnering a lot of attention and offers. Michigan State is now among those after the Spartans extended one to her late last week. The 5-foot-11 five-star recruit plays for Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville.

Davis twins decommitted in March

Also of note in regard to Michigan State women's basketball recruiting, 2024 West Bloomfield twins, Indya and Summer Davis, decommitted from Michigan State following the mutual decision between MSU and then-head coach Suzy Merchant to part ways in March. The twins announced their decomittment prior to Fralick officially being hired, and said they would be open to returning to the Spartans if there was mutual interest and a "fit" between them and the new staff.

Bre Moorer hired as Michigan State's video coordinator

In other Michigan State women's basketball news, Fralick announced the hiring of Bre Moorer as the program's new video coordinator on Thursday. Moorer was on Fralick's Bowling Green staff for the past two seasons.