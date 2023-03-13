Suzy Mercant steps down as Michigan State women's basketball coach
Michigan State and head women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant announced late Monday afternoon that the two parties mutually agreed that she will step down as the program's head coach, effective immediately. Merchant, who has led the program for the past 16 seasons, has been on an extended leave of absence following a medical incident in late January and cited health reasons for her decision.
Associate head coach Dean Lockwood, who has filled in as interim head coach during Merchant's absence, will continue to serve in the interim role while a national coaching search is conducted.
The Spartans finished 16-14 this season and 7-10 in Big Ten play. Under Lockwood's interim leadership, MSU went 5-5 and advanced to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals before the team later opted not to accept a WNIT invite.
"We are grateful to Coach Suzy Merchant for her contributions to Michigan State women's basketball and Spartan Athletics over the last 16 seasons," MSU athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement released by the university. "We appreciate everything Coach Merchant has meant to our community. Her two Big Ten titles and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances provided lasting memories. Beyond the team's on-court success, she invested considerable time and energy into our local community as a leader and a role model for young people."
During her 16 seasons as head of the Spartans' program, Merchant led Michigan State to 10 NCAA Tournaments and two Big Ten titles (2011, 2014). She earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 2011. MSU advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in 2009 and only missed postseason play three times during her tenure, twice choosing to do so by opting out of a WNIT bid in 2015 and 2023.
Merchant leaves the program with a 327-186 record, and the second-most wins by any Spartan head coach, only trailing Karen Langeland who was the head coach from 1976-200. Merchant achieved 376 victories in East Lansing and compiled an overall career record as head coach of 528-306.
Merchant oversaw 52 Spartans earning All-Big Ten honors during her tenure and 76 that were named Academic All-Big Ten. Three players — Aerial Powers (2016), Tori Jankoska (2017) and Nia Clouden (2022) — were drafted as WNBA first-round picks under Merchant's leadership. Jankoska also finished as the all-time scoring leader in Michigan State history.
MSU announced in October just before the 2022-2023 season began that Merchant received a contract extension through 2027.
"It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am stepping down from Michigan State University due to health reasons," Merchant said in a statement released by the university. "After much consideration and consultation with my healthcare providers, I have come to the difficult decision that it is in my best interest. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the entire Michigan State community, including the administration, faculty, and staff.
"I have had the privilege of coaching some of the most talented and dedicated young women in the country. The opportunity to mentor, lead, and empower young women has been the honor of a lifetime. Over my 28 years as a head coach and the last 16 years at MSU, I have been blessed to work with incredible assistant coaches as well as staff members that have shared the love of the game, mentoring young women, and were passionate about the Green and White. I am truly grateful to each of you for your time, energy, and dedication to our program. Much admiration and love to you all.
"And of course it goes without saying to express my heartfelt appreciation to the best fans in the world, the SPARTAN NATION! You have supported our team through thick and thin and your unwavering enthusiasm has been a constant source of motivation and inspiration. Finally, I would like to extend a special appreciation to Mark Hollis and Dr. Lou Anna Simon for giving a small-town kid from Northern Michigan the chance of a lifetime to live my dream as a Spartan. I'm eternally grateful.
"It has been an incredible journey…Thank you, Spartan Nation."
Michigan State joins Minnesota now in searching for a new head coach. The Golden Gophers saw head coach Linsday Whalen announce she was stepping down from that role effective immediately on March 2 following five seasons at the helm. The Spartans will look to hire just the seventh head coach in program history.
