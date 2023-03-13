Michigan State and head women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant announced late Monday afternoon that the two parties mutually agreed that she will step down as the program's head coach, effective immediately. Merchant, who has led the program for the past 16 seasons, has been on an extended leave of absence following a medical incident in late January and cited health reasons for her decision. Associate head coach Dean Lockwood, who has filled in as interim head coach during Merchant's absence, will continue to serve in the interim role while a national coaching search is conducted. The Spartans finished 16-14 this season and 7-10 in Big Ten play. Under Lockwood's interim leadership, MSU went 5-5 and advanced to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals before the team later opted not to accept a WNIT invite.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgZm9yIGV2ZXJ5dGhpbmcsIENvYWNoIE1lcmNoYW50 ITxicj48YnI+8J+TsDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzc0RWxaMHBT RU8iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83NEVsWjBwU0VPPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vWVdJd0dSajh0ZyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lXSXdHUmo4 dGc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgQXRobGV0aWNzIChA TVNVX0F0aGxldGljcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N U1VfQXRobGV0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM1Mzg1ODk5NTY2NjU3NTM3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"We are grateful to Coach Suzy Merchant for her contributions to Michigan State women's basketball and Spartan Athletics over the last 16 seasons," MSU athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement released by the university. "We appreciate everything Coach Merchant has meant to our community. Her two Big Ten titles and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances provided lasting memories. Beyond the team's on-court success, she invested considerable time and energy into our local community as a leader and a role model for young people." During her 16 seasons as head of the Spartans' program, Merchant led Michigan State to 10 NCAA Tournaments and two Big Ten titles (2011, 2014). She earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 2011. MSU advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in 2009 and only missed postseason play three times during her tenure, twice choosing to do so by opting out of a WNIT bid in 2015 and 2023. Merchant leaves the program with a 327-186 record, and the second-most wins by any Spartan head coach, only trailing Karen Langeland who was the head coach from 1976-200. Merchant achieved 376 victories in East Lansing and compiled an overall career record as head coach of 528-306. Merchant oversaw 52 Spartans earning All-Big Ten honors during her tenure and 76 that were named Academic All-Big Ten. Three players — Aerial Powers (2016), Tori Jankoska (2017) and Nia Clouden (2022) — were drafted as WNBA first-round picks under Merchant's leadership. Jankoska also finished as the all-time scoring leader in Michigan State history. MSU announced in October just before the 2022-2023 season began that Merchant received a contract extension through 2027.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCBwaWNr cyB1cCBjb21taXRtZW50IGZyb20gRGF2aXMgdHdpbnMsIGV4dGVuZHMgU3V6 eSBNZXJjaGFudOKAmXMgY29udHJhY3Q8YnI+U3BhcnRhbnMgZGVmZWF0IFNh Z2luYXcgVmFsbGV5IDkwLTU2IGluIFN1bmRheSBleGhpYml0aW9uIGdhbWUg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tJRHUzQWU5UXkiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9rSUR1M0FlOVF5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtldmluIEtuaWdodCAoQFNw YXJ0eU9uSHVza2VycykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T cGFydHlPbkh1c2tlcnMvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODcxNjY1NDkyMTA5ODAzNTI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am stepping down from Michigan State University due to health reasons," Merchant said in a statement released by the university. "After much consideration and consultation with my healthcare providers, I have come to the difficult decision that it is in my best interest. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the entire Michigan State community, including the administration, faculty, and staff. "I have had the privilege of coaching some of the most talented and dedicated young women in the country. The opportunity to mentor, lead, and empower young women has been the honor of a lifetime. Over my 28 years as a head coach and the last 16 years at MSU, I have been blessed to work with incredible assistant coaches as well as staff members that have shared the love of the game, mentoring young women, and were passionate about the Green and White. I am truly grateful to each of you for your time, energy, and dedication to our program. Much admiration and love to you all. "And of course it goes without saying to express my heartfelt appreciation to the best fans in the world, the SPARTAN NATION! You have supported our team through thick and thin and your unwavering enthusiasm has been a constant source of motivation and inspiration. Finally, I would like to extend a special appreciation to Mark Hollis and Dr. Lou Anna Simon for giving a small-town kid from Northern Michigan the chance of a lifetime to live my dream as a Spartan. I'm eternally grateful. "It has been an incredible journey…Thank you, Spartan Nation." Michigan State joins Minnesota now in searching for a new head coach. The Golden Gophers saw head coach Linsday Whalen announce she was stepping down from that role effective immediately on March 2 following five seasons at the helm. The Spartans will look to hire just the seventh head coach in program history.