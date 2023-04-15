In addition to the $900,000 base annual salary initially reported, Fralick’s total guaranteed compensation per year will total $1,000,000 when accounting for a $75,000 lump sum payout for media appearances and a further $25,000 lump sum payment for shoe and apparel rights.

All together, Fralick is now the third highest paid coach in the league and 12th highest paid coach in the sport based on 2022-2023 salary data . The Spartans offered Fralick a six-year contract to start with and, per the contract, will do a performance review after her second year to determine if enhancements have been earned.

Michigan State released new women’s basketball head coach Robyn Fralick’s contract details. The Spartans' newest leader gave her introductory press conference on April 4 and MSU flexed its muscles and indicated the importance it places on the program with a highly competitive compensation package.

There are a number of incentive based payouts for Fralick as well. They include:

- $30,000 if the team wins or shares the B1G Regular Season- $15,000 if the team wins the B1G Tournament- $10,000 for NCAA Tournament First Four appearance- $10,000 for NCAA Tournament 1st round appearance- $10,000 for NCAATournament 2nd round appearance- $25,000 for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance- $50,000 for NCAA Tournament Elite 8 appearance- $75,000 for NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance- $100,000 for NCAA Tournament National Championship Game appearance- $100,000 for NCAA Tournament National Championship- $20,000 for B1G Coach of the Year- $10,000 for Regional Coach of the Year- $25,000 forNational Coach of the Year

Added up, that leaves a potential $480,000 in bonuses each year for Fralick, and it would total more than the base salary of any current Big Ten head coach and the sixth highest paid coach in the sport based on 2022-2023 salary data.

Fralick arrives in East Lansing after head coaching stints at Ashland University at the Division II level and Bowling Green State University. Fralick guided Bowling Green to a Fab Four appearance in the WNIT this past season after steady building the program up from an afterthought in the Mid-American Conference. She posted a 104-3 record over three seasons at Ashland while winning a national title and earning an appearance in the title game another season.

While Fralick has yet to announce her staff, she has a salary pool of $825,000 in which to hire eight full-time staff.

You can view the entire 28-page contract below for yourself below.