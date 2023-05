Michigan State women’s basketball and head coach Robyn Fralick have picked up a commitment from Helen Holley. The 6-foot-1 forward is part of MSU’s 2024 recruiting class. She will arrive in East Lansing ahead of the 2024 season. Holley is MSU’s only commitment of the 2024 class.

Holley plays her high school basketball at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, Ohio. She will play her senior season there as well. Holley committed to the Spartans after receiving an offer on April 24 and taking an unofficial visit last week. She had other offers from Akron, Ball State, Cincinnati, Marquette, Pitt, St. John’s, West Virginia and many others.

Since Fralick’s introductory press conference, she has acquired five players. On May 17, MSU flipped guard Kennedy Blair from Fralick’s former school Bowling Green. Last month, Fralick flipped another Bowling Green signee: forward Mary Meng. Fralick also acquired guard/forward Jocelyn Tate from Bowling Green, via the transfer portal, and added transfer Lauren Ross out of Western Michigan. Read more about those players here.