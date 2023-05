Blair originally signed with the Falcons in November of 2022 before announcing her decision to play for the Spartans earlier this week, via Instagram.

New women's basketball head coach Robyn Fralick has flipped guard Kennedy Blair from her former school, Bowling Green , to Michigan State .

She follows in the footsteps of Fralick, who coached at Bowling Green for four seasons. Last month, Fralick flipped another Bowling Green signee: forward Mary Meng. Fralick also acquired Bowling Green guard/forward Jocelyn Tate, via the transfer portal, and added Western Michigan transfer Lauren Ross as well. You can read more about those players here.

As for Blair, she played her high school basketball at Dearborn Divine Child. In her senior season, she averaged 25 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, four steals and two blocks per game.

The 5-foot-9 Blair led Divine Child to a 17-7 record this season. She was also named the Division 2 Player of the Year by the Associated Press, and was a finalist for Michigan Miss Basketball.

MSU has missed the NCAA Tournament in the past two seasons under former head coach Suzy Merchant. Fralick, Blair and the rest of the Spartans are hoping to reverse that trend very soon.