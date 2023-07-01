Michigan State women’s basketball and head coach Robyn Fralick have picked up the program's second commitment of the 2024 recruiting class. Forward Juliann Woodard out of Jennings County High School in North Vernon, Indiana announced her pledge to the Spartans on Friday.

Woodard had other scholarship offers from Ball State, Buffalo, Butler, Evansville, Indiana State, Marquette, Murray State, Wake Forest and Western Kentucky. Woodard received an offer from Michigan State in June.

In the Indiana All-Stars versus Juniors game this past month, Woodard grabbed 11 rebounds and scored 12 points. She also tallied five steals, four assists and two blocks against the top high school talent in Indiana.

She is heading into her senior year at Jennings County. The 6-foot Woodard is currently playing UAA ball with the West Virginia Thunder's 17U team.