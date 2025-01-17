Notes: Michigan State releases 2025 spring football roster

On Friday, the Michigan State football program released its spring football roster. While the Spartans won't begin spring ball until March, and the team will still look to add a few players before the fall, the roster is now up to date until more arrivals come to East Lansing in the summer.

All 16 transfer portal commitments from the winter cycle are now enrolled at Michigan State for the spring semester. Additionally, 11 early enrollee true freshmen are now on campus as well.

As for height and weight changes for returners, that information will likely come out closer to the start of spring ball, as the the numbers currently referenced appear to be from the 2024 roster.

Here are some more interesting notes about the spring roster release. Keep in mind that numbers can change ahead of the 2025 season.