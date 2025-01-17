Notes: Michigan State releases 2025 spring football roster

On Friday, the Michigan State football program released its spring football roster. While the Spartans won't begin spring ball until March, and the team will still look to add a few players before the fall, the roster is now up to date until more arrivals come to East Lansing in the summer.
All 16 transfer portal commitments from the winter cycle are now enrolled at Michigan State for the spring semester. Additionally, 11 early enrollee true freshmen are now on campus as well.
As for height and weight changes for returners, that information will likely come out closer to the start of spring ball, as the the numbers currently referenced appear to be from the 2024 roster.
Here are some more interesting notes about the spring roster release. Keep in mind that numbers can change ahead of the 2025 season.
Jersey numbers, heights and weights for transfers (along with previous school):
-No. 0: DB NiJhay Burt, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds (Eastern Illinois)
-No. 1: WR, Omari Kelly, 6-foot, 186 pounds (Middle Tennessee State)
-No. 3: WR Rodney Bullard, 6-foot, 170 pounds (Valdosta State)
-No. 4: RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver, 6-foot-1, 204 pounds (Sacramento State)
-No. 7: DB Joshua Eaton, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds (Texas State)
-No. 8: WR Evan Boyd, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds (Central Michigan)
-No. 11 EDGE/rush end Anelu Lafaele, 6-foot-2, 237 pounds (Wisconsin)
-No. 13: WR Chrishon McCray, 5-foot-10, 165 pounds (Kent State)
-No. 14: DB Malcolm Bell, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds (Connecticut)
-No. 16: DT Grady Kelly, 6-foot-2, 295 pounds (Florida State)
-No. 41: EDGE/rush end David Santiago, 6-foot-4, 235 pounds (Air Force)
-No. 51: IOL Matt Gulbin, 6-foot-4, 315 pounds (Wake Forest)
-No. 58: LB Aisea Moa, 6-foot-2, 235 pounds (BYU)
-No. 58: OT Conner Moore, 6-foot-5, 310 pounds (Montana State)
-No. 60: IOL Luka Vincic, 6-foot-5, 303 pounds (Oregon State)
-No. 72: IOL Caleb Carter, 6-foot-t, 310 pounds (Western Carolina)
To follow all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity, please view the 2024-2025 Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.
Jersey numbers, heights and weights for transfers for early enrollee true freshmen:
-No. 2: DB Aydan West, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
-No. 15: QB Leo Hannan, 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
-No. 17: WR Braylon Collier, 6-foot, 180 pounds
-No. 19: WR Charles Taplin, 6-foot, 170 pounds
-No. 25: RB Jace Clarizio, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds
-No. 28: RB Zion Gist, 5-foot-11, 205 pounds
-No. 29: DB George Mullins, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
-No. 33: LB DiMari Malone, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds
-No. 62: OT Justin Bell, 6-foot-6, 285 pounds
-No. 94: DL Cal Thrush, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds
-No. 98: DT Derrick Simmons, 6-foot-3, 270 pounds
Note: Other class of 2025 prospects expected to join the Spartans in the summer include linebacker Leonard Ah You, defensive back Terrance "Deuce" Edwards, wide receiver Nicholas Hardy (PWO), interior offensive lineman Drew Nichols, offensive tackle Rashawn Rogers (PWO), tight end Jayden Savoury, linebacker Charles "DJ" White, athlete Bryson Williams (currently unsigned), long snapper Jack Wills (PWO) and safety Evan Young.
Note II: True freshman defensive back George Mullins is listed on the spring roster as a wide receiver as of Jan. 17, 2025. Per a source, this is a mistake and he is expected to play cornerback.
Notable number changes for returners:
-WR Jaylan Brown is now No. 10, previously No. 89
-DB Caleb Gash is now No. 15, previously No. 39
-RB Makhi Frazier is now No. 5, previously No. 27
-QB Alessio Milivojevic is now No. 11, previously No. 14
-RB Brandon Tullis is now No. 7, previously No. 28
Other interesting roster notes:
Defensive back Lejond Cavazos is not listed on Michigan State's 2025 spring roster. According to a source close to him, Cavazos will forgo his final season of eligibility and pursue the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cavazos committed to MSU with two years of eligibility remaining in May of 2024 and was listed as a redshirt junior on the 2024 roster. He dealt with injuries and appeared in just two games for the Spartans this past fall, in what was his fifth year of college football.
He also spent time at Ohio State (2020 and 2021) and North Carolina (2022 and 2023).
Also, as Spartans Illustrated previously reported, wide receiver Alante Brown and linebacker Sam Edwards have both returned for their sixth years of college football. Other sixth-year players include linebacker Darius Snow and Texas State transfer cornerback Joshua Eaton, who began his career at Oklahoma.