Linebacker Darius Snow to return for sixth season at Michigan State

It will be his sixth year with the Spartans. According to Snow, it will be his last season of college football.

Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow is coming back for one more year, he announced on social media on Thursday.

Snow was a Mark Dantonio recruit and he arrived on campus in the spring of 2020 after Mel Tucker was hired as head coach. He made three tackles in six games played as a true freshman. All three tackles he made were on kick return coverage.

In his sophomore campaign in 2021, Snow played in all 13 games. He started in the final nine games of the season, with eight of those starts were at nickel back. Snow started at safety in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. He totaled 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, one interception and one fumble recovery in those 13 games. His 87 tackles ranked third on the team.

Snow made the transition to the linebacker position ahead of the 2022 season and made the start there in the season opener against Western Michigan, but he suffered a season-ending leg injury 29 snaps into the game.

He didn't return from his injury until Week 3 of the 2023 season against Washington. Snow ended up playing in four games and he recorded six tackles for the Spartans in 2023. He played 55 snaps on defense and 31 snaps on special teams that season, according to Pro Football Focus.

After briefly entering the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2023 season —two months after Michigan State fired Tucker —Snow later withdrew his name from the portal and decided to play under newly-hired head coach Jonathan Smith in 2024. Snow played in all 12 of MSU's games during the 2024 season. He totaled 29 tackles (second-most of his career) and one tackle for loss. Snow also played 123 snaps on special teams.

Snow will return to a linebackers room that also includes Jordan Hall and Wayne Matthews III, among several others.