Michigan State 2024 three-star quarterback commit Henry Hasselbeck is opening his recruitment and backing off of his pledge from the Spartans.
"I’m starting my recruiting process over again," Hasselbeck told Spartans Illustrated.
Hasselbeck tells Spartans Illustrated that he is still considering Michigan State, but for now, he wants to get to know the new coaches on Michigan State's staff, including head coach Jonathan Smith, expected offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and others.
Lindgren is expected to visit Hasselbeck at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts on Monday. Additionally, Hasselbeck plans to take another visit to Michigan State in December.
Hasselbeck will also take an official visit to UCLA during the weekend of Dec. 8. He was last on Michigan State's campus in October to watch Michigan State's 49-0 loss to Michigan
After that visit, Hasselbeck talked about how close he was with the coaching staff at the time.
"Another big part of why I chose Michigan State is the people who recruited me," Hasselbeck said in late October. "I've developed a good relationship with a lot of the assistant coaches, especially guys like Jay Johnson, Jake Reiling and Jason Novak."
While some may return, many of the assistant coaches and staffers who worked under the Mel Tucker regime are not expected to be retained. However, as mentioned Hasselbeck plans to hear out what the new coaching staff has to say to him.
Hasselbeck ranks as the No. 5 player in the state of Massachusetts, and led Xaverian Brothers to a Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA Division) I state championship earlier this week. Not only did he lead the Hawks to a state title, he also did so while playing with a broken nose.
Of course, Hasselbeck is the son of former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Hasselbeck.
Henry Hasselbeck becomes the seventh prospect in Michigan State's 2024 recruiting class to decommit since Tucker's firing in September. He joins running back Anthony Carrie (who is also planning to take another official visit to MSU in December) offensive lineman Logan Bennett and Andrew Dennis, and defensive backs Syair Torrence, Reggie Powers III and Camren Campbell.
With Hasselbeck backing off of his pledge, Michigan State's 2024 class is down to just seven commitments as of right now. The class ranks 96th in the country.
