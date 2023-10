Several 2024 commits returned to Michigan State's campus last weekend to watch the Spartans take on the rival Michigan Wolverines, including three-star quarterback commit Henry Hasselbeck.

The result of the game certainly was not what MSU was hoping for, losing 49-0 to UM, but that didn't deter the recruits from enjoying the experience.

For Hasselbeck, this was his first trip back to East Lansing since July, and he was able to connect with the current Michigan State coaches and many of the fellow commits he has grown close to over the past few months.

Of course, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the future of the Michigan State football program following the firing of former head coach Mel Tucker.

Spartans Illustrated caught up with Hasselbeck following his most recent trip to Michigan State to get the details on the visit. He also gave an update on where things stand in his recruitment.