Published Mar 14, 2025
The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Michigan State versus Oregon Recap
Abby and Jonah Wilson
Staff Writers/Podcast Hosts

Jonah and Abby are live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse to recap the Spartans 74-64 victory over Oregon. They breakdown key performers and how MSU was able to take care of business. Then they preview the semi-final matchup versus Wisconsin.

Watch:

Listen

Music Produced by Evan Hoyt

Photo Credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated

