The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Michigan State versus Oregon Recap

Jonah and Abby are live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse to recap the Spartans 74-64 victory over Oregon. They breakdown key performers and how MSU was able to take care of business. Then they preview the semi-final matchup versus Wisconsin.
Watch:
Listen
Music Produced by Evan Hoyt
Photo Credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated
Contact us at thewegotitpodcast@gmail.com
For more MSU athletics news, forums, and updates, head over to michiganstate.rivals.com
Captions are auto-generated and may contain errors