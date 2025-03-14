The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Michigan State versus Oregon Recap

Jonah and Abby are live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse to recap the Spartans 74-64 victory over Oregon. They breakdown key performers and how MSU was able to take care of business. Then they preview the semi-final matchup versus Wisconsin.

Captions are auto-generated and may contain errors

For more MSU athletics news, forums, and updates, head over to michiganstate.rivals.com

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar and WE GOT IT podcasts, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.