Now in his fifth year in the program, Michigan State starting left guard J.D. Duplain is a team leader who the younger players on the team can look to for guidance during a turbulent time.

Duplain, who was one of three players to represent Michigan State at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis prior to the start of the 2023 season and named a game captain this past week versus Maryland, is doing his best to keep himself and his teammates focused now and for the remainder of the current campaign.

By now, everybody knows about the situation with head coach Mel Tucker in which he was initially suspended amidst sexual harassment allegations brought against him by Brenda Tracy. Currently, the university is in the process of terminating Tucker's contract for cause, which, as expected, Tucker is fighting.

On the field, Michigan State has suffered two-straight 20-plus-point losses to Washington and Maryland, respectively.

Now, the players are doing their best to move forward under the tutelage of acting head coach Harlon Barnett. Duplain, and many of the other players such as wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. and center Nick Samac, have spoken about the importance of staying together as a team and fighting through adversity.

"Everyone goes through adversity," Duplain said on Monday. "Everyone's gone through it at some point in their lives, and it's really about how you handle it. We're at a point where we've had some adversity, but we're going to work our best to handle it the best we can. And everyone's bought in, everyone understands.

"I mean, we've been working for this season since January, so we're not going to let anything get in our way. And no one's going to quit, and we're going to keep working every day to get better. It's just all about how you handle adversity, and I mean, we're all locked in, handling it the best we can."