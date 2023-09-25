Michigan State wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. was heavily involved in Michigan State's passing game against Maryland.

The senior recorded six catches for 67 yards in the Spartans' 31-9 loss to the Terrapins, and had a couple of other opportunities that he was not able to haul in, which ended up just missing on big plays.

Foster actually had more receptions against Maryland (the aforementioned six) than he did in the first three games combined (five). Foster noted that his numbers of targets and receptions will fluctuate each game as that is just the nature of playing the wide receiver position.

"As a receiver, it's ebb and flow, really," Foster said on Tuesday. "Some games you might get targeted twice, other games you might get targeted 10 times. So, it's just ebb and flow to it, so that's pretty much it (in terms of) targets and receptions."

When asked more specifically about his performance in 2023 thus far, Foster noted that he still has a lot of individual goals left to accomplish, and more importantly, Foster wants to accomplish things as a team first and foremost.

After being a focal point of the offense against Maryland, Foster will look to continue to work hard, improve his game and help his team win games.

"Obviously, I'm not satisfied, really, with anything," Foster said about his performance so far this season. "I did some good things for the season so far, but really, I'm not really satisfied. I feel like there's definitely more that I can do on the field ... So, that's pretty much what I'm striving to do."