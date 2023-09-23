News More News
Maryland defeats Michigan State in sound fashion, 31-9

Nathan Carter dives with the ball during Michigan State's matchup against Maryland
Nathan Carter dives with the ball during Michigan State's matchup against Maryland (Marvin Hall (Spartans Illustrated))
Sydney Padgett • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer and Podcast Host

Michigan State falls to 2-2 on the season after its poor performance against Maryland. MSU finished the day with 376 total yards and five turnovers. The Terrapins won by a final score of 31-9.

First Half

Michigan State received the ball at the start of the game and began working down the field with decent efficiency. Midway through its first drive, quarterback Noah Kim's pass was intercepted by Maryland defensive back Beau Brade. Kim has now thrown two interceptions in back-to-back weeks after not throwing any in the first two games of the season.

Maryland capitalized on its next drive to end with a one-yard pass from quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to linebacker Sean Greeley, who was playing offense and scored his first-career touchdown.

Michigan State picked up the speed with its next drive and was able to move the ball down the field to go for it on fourth-and-goal from Maryland's 2-yard line. Running back Nathan Carter received the handoff from Kim, but was stuffed after a hesitation to end the drive for Michigan State and leave the Spartans scoreless toward the end of the first quarter.

With 11:28 to go In the second quarter, Tagovailoa found wide receiver Tyrese Chambers on third down for a Maryland touchdown. The Terrapisn too ka 14-0 lead following the extra point.

Michigan State took back over, and seemingly right on cue, Carter fumbled the ball two plays into the drive to allow Maryland to take over on MSU's 32-yard line. Carter's fumble brought about Michigan State's second turnover of the game.

Maryland took advantage of Michigan State's sloppy play again. Five plays into the drive, Tagovailoa's one-yard quarterback sneak brought the score up to 21-0 for Maryland with about eight minutes left in the first half.

Following Maryland's third touchdown, MSU kicker Jonathan Kim nailed a 37-yard field goal to get the Spartans on the board for the first time on Saturday. With 3:39 left in the second quarter, Michigan State trailed Maryland 21-3.

On the ensuing drive, Michigan State was finally able to come away with a defensive stop leaving the Spartans about 1:30 before halftime to head into the locker room with a score and some increased momentum.

After an underthrown ball from Kim and then a dropped pass from tight end Jaylan Franklin, Michigan State caught a break with a face mask penalty on fourth-down-and-18 play.

After wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. was unable to bring down a touchdown pass, Michigan State elected for a field goal. With a blow to morale, Kim's 46-yard field goal attempt was blocked to end the first half.

After one half of play, Maryland led Michigan State 21-3, and there was a tall task ahead for the Spartan in the second half.

Despite trailing by 18 points, the Spartans actually out-gained the Terps in total yardage by a tally of 201-166, and had 16 first downs compared to Maryland's nine, after 30 minutes of play. However, the turnovers and other miscues cost Michigan State in the first half.

Second Half

Third Quarter:

At the start of the second half Michigan State’s defense forced Maryland’s offense into what seemed like a three-and-out situation. Maryland had other ideas, and executed a fake punt to land themselves a first down. Following the first down, Tagovailoa threw a 38 yard dime to move Maryland into easy scoring distance. Michigan State’s defense was able to grind out another stop forcing Maryland to attempt a field goal. Maryland’s attempt was wide and Michigan State took back over with some newfound energy.

Following a few good drives, Kim threw his career third interception. Bringing Michigan State’s defense back onto the field. After putting up another impressive performance on defense Michigan State ended Maryland's scoring drive with an impressive interception by Angelo Grose in the endzone.



Michigan State experienced a shaky drive with a potential inteception, but was able to pull away with their first touchdown of the game. Noah Kim connected in the endzone with Tyrell Henry to bring the score to 9-21. Michigan State decided to go for two and were unable to convert leaving Maryland to take over with 3:44 left in the third quarter.


Michigan State's defense again put up a impressive performance to force Maryland to punt. Back on offense, Kim was unable to connect with Carter or Foster Jr. on back to back drives and Michigan State was forced to punt with 1:36 remaining in the third.

Michigan State's defense began the fourth quarter with another third-down stop. Maryland's punt resulted in a touchback and Michigan State took over on offense with a chance to gain some ground late in the game at its own 20-yard line.

Kim threw a dangerous pass to start the drive, almost directly to a Maryland defender, but avoided the interception. Two plays later, Kim was sacked resulting in a wild fumble on the play, recovered by the Spartans. Then, Michigan State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy was only able to net about 22 yards on the punt and Maryland took over on Michigan State's 32 yard line.

Michigan State's defense was able to get another third-down stop, resulting in Maryland setting up for a 48-yard field goal with 11 minutes left to play. Kicker Jack Howes scored the field goal, giving Maryland its first score of the second half. Maryland led 24-9 at that point.

With 10:53 left in the game, Michigan State made a quarterback change to allow redshirt freshman Katin Houser to take the field.

On second-and-10, Houser was sacked for a loss of 11 yards. Following the sack, however, Houser was able to find composure and move the chains all the way down to Maryland's 23-yard line. This included a 28-yard completion to MSU wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr.

Houser's pass on first-and-goal from the 8-yard line was intercepted by defensive back Tarheeb Still. Still returned it 10 yards after an unlucky step out-of-bounds.

A few plays later, Maryland’s Tagovailoa connected with wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr. to take it to the end zone again with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter, making the score 31-9 in the Terps' favor.

Michigan State was unable to keep its composure on the ensuing kickoff return and the play resulted in the a fumble by Alante Brown to give Maryland back the ball at the MSU 21-yard line.

Maryland was unable to sink its 29 yard field goal attempt, giving Michigan State the ball back to finish out the game, but it was too little, too late.

The score went final at 31-9, and Michigan State dropped its second-straight game.

Michigan State will return to Spartan Stadium next Saturday on the road against Iowa. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

