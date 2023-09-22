The Spartans and Terrapins will play on Saturday afternoon with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Spartan Stadium. The game will be broadcast on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

On Friday afternoon, Michigan State football announced its captains for the Spartans’ Week Four matchup versus the Maryland Terrapins.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr., redshirt senior wide receiver Tre Mosley, and redshirt senior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain will serve as captains for the Spartans homecoming matchup.

This is Barrow’s fourth time this season, and his in career, serving as captain for the Spartans, as he also had the role in Week One vs. Central Michigan, Week Two vs. Richmond, as well as Week Three vs. Washington.

This will mark Mosley’s fourth time this season serving as captain for the Spartans (Central Michigan, Richmond, and Washington), too. Meanwhile, it marks Duplain’s first time this season serving as a captain after having been named one in multiple games over the past few seasons.

Seeing Mosley once again as captain is a positive sign for the Spartans. Mosley, who had a subpar performance last week, much like the rest of the team, is looking to bounce back against the Terrapins. The wide receiver was tied with tight end Maliq Carr last Saturday in receptions, catching only three passes for 21 yards.

Simeon Barrow leads a defensive line that looked elite through the first two weeks, totaling 10 sacks. However, his unit underperformed last weekend against UW, totaling zero sacks, and only two tackles for loss. It is paramount for the Spartans to get pressure on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa this weekend, as UMD features a pass-heavy offense. That style of play has proven to be kryptonite for the Spartans.

Duplain, who will start his 34th game in a row for MSU, is a key piece to the Spartans' offense. The offensive line -- much like the defensive line -- underperformed last weekend versus the Huskies as the unit allowed two sacks and seven tackles for loss. This prevented the Spartans from getting the offense in a rhythm as running back Nathan Carter averaged 2.8 yards per carry on 17 attempts. Additionally, quarterback Noah Kim was being pressured all game and was knocked down on multiple occasions.

Acting Head Coach Harlon Barnett mentioned on Tuesday that the team “focused on the details, the discipline,” and noted that the Spartans got their “butts kicked” by the Huskies on Saturday. However, Barnett is confident that the Spartans can go out and play their brand of football tomorrow against the Terps.

Playing complimentary football for four quarters will be essential for Michigan State tomorrow. If the team does that, we should see a different outcome.

