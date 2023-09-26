The past couple of weeks have been nothing short of hectic and confusing for the Michigan State football program, and to say that things have not been going the Spartans’ way would be a vast understatement. Amidst a coaching coaching change in which Mel Tucker is no longer leading the program, and Harlon Barnett has been at the helm as acting head coach over the past couple of weeks, and piggybacking two consecutive losses, the Spartans are searching for answers. Last Saturday, Michigan State once again lost in embarrassing fashion to the Maryland Terrapins. The Spartans, who seemed to play better in the second half, made too many mistakes in key moments to get themselves back in the game, and a comeback attempt ultimately came up short. The Spartans have yet another opportunity to take a step in the right direction and get Barnett his first win this weekend at Iowa. The game will be broadcast on NBC at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The trip to Kinnick Stadium marks the Spartans’ first road game of the 2023 season, and their first time playing the Hawkeyes since the COVID-shortened season in 2020, in which MSU lost 49-7.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBhY3RpbmcgaGVhZCBjb2FjaCBIYXJsb24g QmFybmV0dCBpcyBub3cgYXQgdGhlIHBvZGl1bS4gPGJyPjxicj4mcXVvdDtX ZSBtaXNzZWQgb3Bwb3J0dW5pdGllcyB0byBtYWtlIHBsYXlzIG9uIG9mZmVu c2UsIGRlZmVuc2UsIGFuZCBzcGVjaWFsIHRlYW1zLiZxdW90OzwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFNwYXJ0YW5zIElsbHVzdHJhdGVkIChAU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMvc3Rh dHVzLzE3MDYzNDY1NzAyOTgzODg4NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Barnett took to the podium on Monday afternoon to address the team’s focus moving forward, injuries, the matchup this weekend against the Hawkeyes and a handful of other topics. With only one full day in between the Spartans’ loss to the Terrapins on Saturday, and addressing the media on Monday, Barnett got to work right away to dissect what he saw on film from the Maryland loss While the game ultimately lost by 22 points, the game may have been closer than the final score showed. There were some positives to take away. The Spartans out-gained the Terrapins in total yards (376-362), had the upper hand in time of possession (31:20 compared to 28:40) and had seven more first downs (25 to Maryland's 18). However, Michigan State could not limit turnovers, penalties and simple mistakes like dropped passes in the end zone. The Spartans committed five turnovers and had six penalties for 70 yards. For what it’s worth, the Spartans had 11 penalties for 83 yards the previous week versus Washington, so there was improvement in that area, but it's still not where MSU wants to be. Barnett mentioned that the team “went from 11 to six penalties” and “had some missed opportunities to make plays on offense defense, and special teams.” Barnett also noted that the Spartans “have things we can build on.” It may not feel like it to fans right now, but Barnett believes the Spartans are close to turning things around and getting back into the win column. “We’re close, we’re very, very close," Barnett said. "I told them after practice today, I really like this team. They just keep moving forward, they were energized today at practice. Guys weren’t talking about anything besides football.” Barnett talked more about some of the good things that he noticed and recognized that his team got better between the Washington and Maryland games. He also spoke about having a foundation that his team can build on moving forward. “Interception, (nickel back) Angelo Grose got an interception," Barnett said. "That’s something to build on. That’s two interceptions in a row, just thinking positively. The week before, (safety) Jaden Mangham had an interception.” With Angelo Grose's interception last weekend, the Spartans now have three interceptions on the 2023 campaign. Believe it or not, that's already more than Michigan State had as a team in all of 2022 (two). Barnett also added that the Spartans were “one block away from a huge kickoff return, and it was there.” Additionally, Barnett mentioned that “the pass Jaron Glover caught from Noah (Kim) down the middle, that was an explosive play. He (Kim) put the ball on target a lot of times and we were making plays. You can build on those things."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXh0IFN0b3A6IElvd2EgQ2l0eS4gPGJyPjxicj7wn4aaIElvd2E8 YnI+4o+wIDc6MzBwbSBFVDxicj7wn5ONIEtpbm5pY2sgU3RhZGl1bTxicj7w n5O6IE5CQzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9H b0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29H cmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FPT2p2blNYaHoiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xT09qdm5TWGh6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hp Z2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwNjM5 OTI0NTkwMzc5NDE4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg MjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Speaking of Noah Kim, one of the biggest areas of concern for the Spartans moving forward is the quarterback situation. Three Spartan quarterbacks saw the field on Saturday: Kim, Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt. Kim started the game and played the majority of the snaps. Kim had flashes, but looked uncomfortable at times and was often off-target on his throws. Eventually, Houser came out for a drive in the fourth quarter, marched the ball down the field, and ultimately threw an interception on a screen pass deep into Maryland's territory . Leavitt came out for a drive at the end of the game, completed both of his passing attempts and ran the ball once. Despite pulling Kim, Barnett was adamant that he is satisfied with the current quarterback situation, and Kim will continue to be Michigan State's starter. “We’re going to stick with how we have it with Noah (Kim) being our quarterback," Barnett said. "You see the glaring things, the interceptions, but he put some balls on the money, where guys got to make those plays. I like him running a little bit, he’s fast and can put some pressure on the defense.” Barnett added that the team is going to “remain status quo” amidst the quarterback controversy. As a former player and longtime coach at Michigan State, Barnett is quite with familiar with this coming weekend's opponent, Iowa, Barnett lettered at safety for the Spartans from 1986 through 1989 and won a Big Ten championship in 1987 and won the Rose Bowl at the conclusion of that season in January of 1988. Barnett reflected on his playing time at Michigan State, and referenced the 1987 season and heading to Iowa City to play the Hawkeyes that year. During that 1987 season, the Spartans started the year with a record of 1-2, and marched into Iowa, beating the No. 17-ranked Hawkeyes, and improving to 2-2 on the year. As mentioned, the Spartans went on to win the Big Ten championship that year, and eventually the Rose Bowl. When asked about the specific game versus Iowa that season, Barnett was able to remember quite a few details. “It was a noon game," Barnett recalled. "We talked about how the sun came up over the stadium right around noon. When the punt happened, we wanted to get the ball to punt it a certain way, I remember all of that, and (the sun) could get in the (returner's) eyes and (he could) fumble ... We punted the ball to them in the direction we wanted at the time it was, and he fumbled, he muffed the ball and we got the ball ... I remember that very vividly.” The Spartans went on to win that game 19-14. Barnett added that Kinnick Stadium is “a great venue.” With the possibility of a 30-day transfer portal window opening Tuesday for Michigan State players if Mel Tucker’s contract is indeed terminated as planned on Sept. 26 (Tucker seems to be working to delay this process, though), there are a lot of questions and concerns amongst Spartan Nation regarding players leaving the program. Barnett spoke about that issue and provided some clarity. “I think it’s in the past," Barnett said when asked if the players have moved forward after the Tucker situation. "You all heard (offensive lineman) J.D. (Duplain) today, and that’s how they all are. They’ve all accepted what it is, and have moved on and are ready to compete. I love this team. Guys could have said, ‘I’m shutting it down,’ but we haven’t had any of that.” Barnett also said that he told the players they are “true Spartan Dawgs.” As far as injuries go, Barnett once again gave a simple answer, but provided brief updates. The Spartans, who were without running backs Jalen Berger and Jaren Mangham, as well as linebacker Jacoby Windmon, defensive end Khris Bogle and defensive back Charles Brantley, were thin at key positions against Maryland and certainly could have used the depth. When asked about the injuries, Barnett laughed and said: “Day-to-day, we’re going to be getting some guys back, hopefully.” Barnett was also complimentary of true freshmen Jordan Hall (linebacker) and Chance Rucker (cornerback) and believes they both have a chance to make an impact the rest of the season and beyond.