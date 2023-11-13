Even though there were some sloppy moments, No. 18 Michigan State was able to get back to its winning ways by defeating Southern Indiana Thursday by a score of 74-51. The Spartans now are set for a date with the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Eastern Time as a part of the Champions Classic. Duke, who was preseason No. 2 in the country before falling in the rankings in Week Two poll results, is coming off a loss to the Arizona Wildcats at home by a score of 78-73. Both teams come into this game 1-1 and are looking to make a statement in this early season matchup.

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) looks to pass against Southern Indiana guard Sam Mervis (13) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.), Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.) Injured: Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.) Rankings & Ratings: No.18 (AP), No.19 (Coaches), N/A (NET), No.30 (Kenpom), No.10 (Barttorvik) Michigan State was able to get into the win column in its last game but not without some questions. Though MSU led comfortably for most of the night, there were still issues with sloppy play and shooting by the Spartans. Rebounding was also an issue as MSU surrendered 13 offensive rebounds. The Spartans were led by Tyson Walker, who chipped in 14 points. Mady Sissoko contributed with a double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds), and Jaden Akins filled up the stat sheet as well with 13 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. MSU will surely have to clean up the defensive rebounding issues with Duke’s frontcourt size led by National Player of the Year candidate Kyle Filipowski. This will also be a matchup of great backcourt play as well, and what better stage of a game for senior point guard AJ Hoggard to finally have a good performance under his belt for this season than the Champions Classic. After the loss to James Madison, everyone has soured a bit on Michigan State this season already, despite how early it is in the young season. This is a marquee matchup that -- if the Spartans find a way to win -- it will change the narrative that is currently surrounding this team.

Arizona Wildcats forward Keshad Johnson (16) looks to pass as Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski(30) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Nov 10, 2023; Durham, North Carolina. (© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Duke: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Jeremy Roach (6’2” Sr.), Caleb Foster (6’5” Fr.) 2 - Tyrese Proctor (6’5” So.) 3 - Jared McCain (6’3” Fr.) 4 - Mark Mitchell (6’9” So.), Sean Stewart (6’9” Fr.) 5 - Kyle Filipowski (7’0” So.), Ryan Young (6’10” Sr.), Christian Reeves (7’1” So.) Injured: None Rankings & Ratings: No.9 (AP), No.9 (Coaches), N/A (NET), No.12 (Kenpom), No.8 (Barttorvik) The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a tough loss at home at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona looks like one of the better teams in the country, so it's nothing to hang its head about, but Duke will surely be motivated and pissed off that it dropped that game at home. The Blue Devils are led by two All-American candidates in Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor. Both of these players made the decision to come back for their sophomore seasons and are looking to have big years. Filipowski came out of the gates wanting to send a message he will be one of the better players in the country. Despite the loss Friday, he posted 25 points and eight rebounds even while in foul trouble for most of the night. Tyrese Proctor had a solid game, but was outplayed by the Arizona guards for most of the night, so he surely will be motivated to have a bounce back game against a Michigan State backcourt that is highly praised by national pundits. Both these returning players do have some talent around them as well. In the front court, the Blue Devils also return Mark Mitchell who started almost every game for Duke last season. So far this year, he is averaging nine points and five rebounds. Mitchell is a utility four man that plays very well next to Filipowski and does all the little things. The Blue Devils also have veteran Ryan Young who has played more college basketball games then possibly the whole country, and they also have super talented and bouncy freshman in Sean Stewart. In the backcourt, the Blue Devils have star freshman Jared McCain and All-ACC selection in senior Jerremy Roach. Duke boasts five-star Caleb Foster coming off the bench as well. Second year head coach Jon Scheyer has a good combination of freshman and returning talent that has many convinced Duke is a team that will be in contention to cut down the nets come March.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb2FkIHRyaXAgbW9vZCA9IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVHlzb25XYWxrZXIxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHlz b25XYWxrZXIxMzwvYT4g4pyI77iP4pyI77iP4pyI77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MWWtlU2M0NE12Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFlrZVNj NDRNdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBNZW4mIzM5O3Mg QmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI0MjEzMDE3 ODQ2NDE1NjM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEzLCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Game Breakdown and Prediction

After a rough start to the season for Michigan State standards, this is the type of game that, if MSU can find a way to win, its first two games of the season will somewhat be forgotten for the time being. The Spartans will likely struggle trying to contain Filipowski, but if they can stop the others around him they have a chance to win this one. The Spartans will also need a better effort from their vets and need to avoid a slow start. I think Michigan State will stick around, but Duke will pull away late and avoid dropping back to back games.

Prediction: Duke 75, Michigan State 68