Michigan State Men's Basketball Drops to No. 18 in AP, No. 19 in Coaches
After a tough start to the season that saw Michigan State get upset in its season opener to James Madison before rallying to defeat Southern Indiana and improve to 1-1, the Spartans suffered a big drop in Week Two poll results in the AP and Coaches polls.
After opening the season at No. 4 in both polls, the Spartans dropped 14 and 15 spots respectively in Week Two results. MSU now sits at No. 18 in the AP and No. 19 in the Coaches polls.
The loss to JMU marks the first home loss in November for MSU since 1986, and the first ever under longtime head coach Tom Izzo. The victory for the Dukes vaulted them into No. 24 in the AP and saw them garner 25 votes in the Coaches Poll as well.
The Spartans' next opponent, Duke, also dropped from No. 2 in both polls to No. 9 after a home loss to Arizona. MSU faces Duke in the Champions Classic tomorrow night in Chicago before hosting Butler on Friday night in East Lansing. A matchup with the No. 3 Wildcats awaits next week in Palm Springs on Thanksgiving Day as well.
AP Poll Week Two
1. Kansas
2. Purdue
3. Arizona
4. Marquette
5. UConn
6.Houston
7. Tennessee
8. Creighton
9. Duke
10. Florida Atlantic
11. Gonzaga
12. Miami (FL)
13. Texas A&M
14. Arkansas
15. Baylor
16. USC
17. Kentucky
18. Michigan State
19. Texas
20. North Carolina
21. Villanova
22. Alabama
23. Illinois
24. James MAdison
25. Colorado
Receiving Votes: Memphis 53, Virginia 49, St. John's 47, UCLA 36, TCU 34, San Diego St. 33, BYU 32, Saint Mary's 20, Mississippi St. 19, Iowa St. 10, Wisconsin 6, Auburn 5, Michigan 2, Weber St. 2, Drake 1, Boise St. 1, Clemson 1.
Coaches Poll Week Two
1. Kansas
2. Purdue
3. Arizona
4. UConn
5. Marquette
6. Houston
7. Creighton
8. Tennessee
9. Duke
10. Florida Atlantic
11. Miami (FL)
12. Gonzaga
13. Baylor
14. Arkansas
15. Texas A&M
16. Kentucky
17. Texas
18. North Carolina
19. Michigan State
20. USC
21. Villanova
22. Alabama
23. Illinois
24. Saint Mary's
25. Virginia
25. UCLA
Receiving Votes: Colorado 46; Memphis 40; San Diego State 35; Michigan 25; James Madison 25; TCU 19; Mississippi State 17; Iowa State 16; Xavier 13; BYU 6; Auburn 6; St. John's 5; Princeton 4; Clemson 4; Wisconsin 3; Oregon 2; North Carolina State 1; Iowa 1; Boise State 1.
