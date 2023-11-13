After a tough start to the season that saw Michigan State get upset in its season opener to James Madison before rallying to defeat Southern Indiana and improve to 1-1, the Spartans suffered a big drop in Week Two poll results in the AP and Coaches polls.

After opening the season at No. 4 in both polls, the Spartans dropped 14 and 15 spots respectively in Week Two results. MSU now sits at No. 18 in the AP and No. 19 in the Coaches polls.

The loss to JMU marks the first home loss in November for MSU since 1986, and the first ever under longtime head coach Tom Izzo. The victory for the Dukes vaulted them into No. 24 in the AP and saw them garner 25 votes in the Coaches Poll as well.

The Spartans' next opponent, Duke, also dropped from No. 2 in both polls to No. 9 after a home loss to Arizona. MSU faces Duke in the Champions Classic tomorrow night in Chicago before hosting Butler on Friday night in East Lansing. A matchup with the No. 3 Wildcats awaits next week in Palm Springs on Thanksgiving Day as well.