Michigan State outlasts Southern Indiana 74-51
After some speculation coming into this game, Michigan State started the night with the same starting lineup as the James Madison game. That choice gave an obvious opportunity for the veterans on this team to bounce back and respond to head coach Tom Izzo challenging them earlier in the week.
The team responded well, ending the night in the win column for the fist time this season as MSU defeated Southern Indiana 74-51. The Spartans move to 1-1 on the season while the Screaming Eagles drop to 0-2.
After a slow start in the season opener against JMU and in the exhibition against Tennessee, MSU was able to string together stops on the defensive end and get some easy buckets, getting out to an early 10-4 lead.
Despite a quick start, the shooting woes from the James Madison game resurfaced and continued to linger. MSU seemed to struggled to get into an offensive rhythm against a shaky Southern Indiana defense. Whether it was off half-court sets or in transition, the Spartans just could not get shots to fall.
But on the other end of the floor the Spartans were playing fantastic defense, forcing turnovers and tough end of the shot clock attempts by the Screaming Eagles. But the Spartans were for the most part unable to capitalize as they went into the under 8:00 media timeout still without a made 3-pointer.
Thanks to some great pin down sets for Jaden Akins, the Spartans were able to get some easy dunks for Mady Sissoko which helped extend the score to 21-6. The spark for MSU came out of the under 8:00 media timeout as a lineup of Jeremy Fears Fr, Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins, Xavier Booker, and Carson Cooper were able to make a run. Led by the passing prowess of Fears, he was able to make several passes in the half court and transition games that led to easy baskets and got the Breslin center crowd back into it.
Fears was able to chip four assists in the half while Sissoko and Malik Hall finished the first half with eight points apiece. Akins also filled up the stat sheet with six points, four rebounds, and three steals.
Going into halftime, Michigan State held a 37-14 lead. Defensively MSU was able to hold the Screaming Eagles to 15% shooting from the field and 25% from three, while also forcing nine turnovers.
The Spartans came out of the break and did not seem as sharp as the first, which the Screaming Eagle took advantage of with a 10-0 run. During this run, the Spartans went over four minutes without scoring.
Just like the first half with Fears, there was another freshman who seemed to provide a spark in the second half that ignited a mini run for the Spartans just as the Screaming Eagles cut the lead to 15. A beautiful sequence that started with a Booker dunk and hook shot culminated in a Fears elbow jumper that restored the 20 point lead for MSU.
After a great defensive first half, there seemed to be a major let down in the second half as the Spartans were unable to push the lead beyond 20 for most of the latter period.
Despite Michigan State's inability to rebound defensively and make 3-point shots, MSU was able increase the lead to 74-48 with just under two minutes to play behind the play of Akins and Walker. The Spartans were able to hang on for a 74-51 victory despite shooting one-for-11 from 3-point range and giving up 13 offensive rebounds.
Michigan State was led by Tyson Walker with 14 points, while Sissoko contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Next up for the Spartans is a date with the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday in Chicago for the Champions Classic.
