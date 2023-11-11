Michigan State signed its first recruiting class under head coach Robyn Fralick this week during the early signing period. The Spartans add three players in the 2024 class. Sinai Douglas, Helen Holley, and Juliann Woodard all signed their National Letters of Intent on -Wednesday of this week. MSU also hosts Wright State Sunday afternoon after dispatching Oakland 87-62 In the season opener Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. with the game being streamed on B1G+.



Sinai Douglas

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TSUdORUTinI3vuI88YnI+PGJyPldlbGNvbWUgdG8gdGhlIFNwYXJ0 YW4gZmFtaWx5LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lhbXNp bmFpMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGlhbXNpbmFpMTE8L2E+IPCf kpo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVl bj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9paVlnNm9UTHVKIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vaWlZZzZvVEx1SjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBT dGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMjYxMDI3OTMwNDA2MTE1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Standing 5-foot-4, Douglas hails from Toledo, Ohio where she attends Toledo Start High School. Ranked No. 87 in the ESPNW HooperGurlz recruiting rankings, Douglas averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists as a junior last season. That performance was good enough for becoming a finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball while capturing her second City League Player of the Year Award. Douglas is a multi-sport athlete who competed in cross country and track throughout her high school years. She also plays for Legends U in the AAU basketball circuit.



"Sinai is a tenacious defender with an incredibly high motor. She has an unwavering ability to keep competing and elevate her teammates. We are excited for the toughness she will bring every day," Fralick said.

Helen Holley

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TSUdORUTinI3vuI88YnI+PGJyPldlbGNvbWUgdG8gdGhlIFNwYXJ0 YW4gZmFtaWx5LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hlbGVu X2hvbGxleTEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoZWxlbl9ob2xsZXkx MDwvYT4g8J+SmjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29HcmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VNb1JLeG9WWGoi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTW9SS3hvVlhqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p Y2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfV0Jh c2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX1dC YXNrZXRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIyNjEwNDI3ODc4OTE2MzUyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A commit since late May, Holley joins the Spartans next season from Cleveland, Ohio. Standing 6-foot-1, the forward plays at Gilmour Academy in the eastern Cleveland suburbs. Holley averaged 14.7 points and 11.7 rebounds as a junior last season. She earned second-team All-Ohio honors and built on a 10.9 points and 11.7 rebounds per game performance as a sophomore. Holley plays for Legends U in the AUU circuit, joining future teammate Sinai Douglas on the team. Holley also lettered in volleyball in her high school sports career. Her brother, Kareem Young, plays for Mount Union.

"Helen is a very agile player with an ability to guard all over the court," Fralick added. "Her energy, motor and rebounding will be a great addition to our program. We are excited for the versatility she will bring to the program."

Juliann Woodard

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TSUdORUTinI3vuI88YnI+PGJyPldlbGNvbWUgdG8gdGhlIFNwYXJ0 YW4gZmFtaWx5LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2p1bGlh bm5fd29vZGFyZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AanVsaWFubl93b29k YXJkPC9hPiDwn5KaPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRU1rTWNuN1FM ZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VNa01jbjdRTGQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9X QmFza2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1Vf V0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjI2MTA1Mjg2NDI1NzIzMjQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Woodard committed to the Spartans back on June 30 and hails from North Vernon, Indiana. The 6-foot forward plays at Jennings County High and ranks the No. 58 player in her class per ESPNW HoopGurlz. Last season as a junior, Woodard averaged 22.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, earning Indiana Junior All-Star honors last season. She also set the school single-game scoring record with 41 points and has earned first-team all-conference honors all three seasons of her high school career. Woodard also plays for the West Virginia Thunder in AAU basketball.

"Juliann is an elite competitor with an ability to impact the game in so many ways," Fralick said. "She has a great ability to rebound the ball out of her area and we are excited about the toughness and motor she will bring every day."

Wright State Preview

MSU men's basketball fans will recognize the name of Wright State's lone opponent so far on the young season. The Raiders fell 67-63 Monday night to Southern Indiana outside Evansville at the Screaming Eagles' home arena. The Raiders fell to 0-1 on the season despite three players scoring in double figures. Guard Alexis Hutchinson led the team in her debut for Wright State with a game-high 19 points on seven-for-17 shooting. A graduate student, Hutchinson transferred to the Raiders from Malone. Redshirt senior guard Layne Ferrell added 16 points, an Akron transfer. Junior guard Kacee Baumhower added 10 points as well. Kari Hoffman is in her third season as head coach at Wright State. She spent the past five seasons at Cedarville University and holds a career record of 118-82. Sunday's meeting marks the third all-time between MSU and Wright State. MSU holds a 2-0 advantage, winning a 1987 matchup 67-61 and a 2018 meeting 84,68, both games being played in East Lansing. While Shay Colley led the Spartans in scoring in 2018 with 28 points, Tory Ozment remains on the roster with MSU and added two points. Junior guard/foward Jocelyn Tate for the Spartans will also be facing a familiar face as graduate forward Jada Tate is her sister and transferred to Wright State this season after four years at Tiffin. The Spartans tipoff at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Breslin Center with the game being streamed on B1G+. The next outing will come Thursday, Nov. 16 when Detroit Mercy visits for a 6:30 p.m. game at the Breslin Center.