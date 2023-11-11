MSU WBB: Spartans sign three in 2024 class, host Wright State Sunday
Michigan State signed its first recruiting class under head coach Robyn Fralick this week during the early signing period. The Spartans add three players in the 2024 class. Sinai Douglas, Helen Holley, and Juliann Woodard all signed their National Letters of Intent on -Wednesday of this week.
MSU also hosts Wright State Sunday afternoon after dispatching Oakland 87-62 In the season opener Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. with the game being streamed on B1G+.
Sinai Douglas
Standing 5-foot-4, Douglas hails from Toledo, Ohio where she attends Toledo Start High School. Ranked No. 87 in the ESPNW HooperGurlz recruiting rankings, Douglas averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists as a junior last season. That performance was good enough for becoming a finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball while capturing her second City League Player of the Year Award.
Douglas is a multi-sport athlete who competed in cross country and track throughout her high school years. She also plays for Legends U in the AAU basketball circuit.
Helen Holley
A commit since late May, Holley joins the Spartans next season from Cleveland, Ohio. Standing 6-foot-1, the forward plays at Gilmour Academy in the eastern Cleveland suburbs.
Holley averaged 14.7 points and 11.7 rebounds as a junior last season. She earned second-team All-Ohio honors and built on a 10.9 points and 11.7 rebounds per game performance as a sophomore.
Holley plays for Legends U in the AUU circuit, joining future teammate Sinai Douglas on the team. Holley also lettered in volleyball in her high school sports career. Her brother, Kareem Young, plays for Mount Union.
Juliann Woodard
Woodard committed to the Spartans back on June 30 and hails from North Vernon, Indiana. The 6-foot forward plays at Jennings County High and ranks the No. 58 player in her class per ESPNW HoopGurlz.
Last season as a junior, Woodard averaged 22.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, earning Indiana Junior All-Star honors last season. She also set the school single-game scoring record with 41 points and has earned first-team all-conference honors all three seasons of her high school career.
Woodard also plays for the West Virginia Thunder in AAU basketball.
Wright State Preview
MSU men's basketball fans will recognize the name of Wright State's lone opponent so far on the young season. The Raiders fell 67-63 Monday night to Southern Indiana outside Evansville at the Screaming Eagles' home arena. The Raiders fell to 0-1 on the season despite three players scoring in double figures.
Guard Alexis Hutchinson led the team in her debut for Wright State with a game-high 19 points on seven-for-17 shooting. A graduate student, Hutchinson transferred to the Raiders from Malone.
Redshirt senior guard Layne Ferrell added 16 points, an Akron transfer. Junior guard Kacee Baumhower added 10 points as well.
Kari Hoffman is in her third season as head coach at Wright State. She spent the past five seasons at Cedarville University and holds a career record of 118-82.
Sunday's meeting marks the third all-time between MSU and Wright State. MSU holds a 2-0 advantage, winning a 1987 matchup 67-61 and a 2018 meeting 84,68, both games being played in East Lansing. While Shay Colley led the Spartans in scoring in 2018 with 28 points, Tory Ozment remains on the roster with MSU and added two points.
Junior guard/foward Jocelyn Tate for the Spartans will also be facing a familiar face as graduate forward Jada Tate is her sister and transferred to Wright State this season after four years at Tiffin.
The Spartans tipoff at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Breslin Center with the game being streamed on B1G+. The next outing will come Thursday, Nov. 16 when Detroit Mercy visits for a 6:30 p.m. game at the Breslin Center.
