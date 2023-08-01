The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) released its preseason watch list of 94 players for the prestigious award on Tuesday

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is annually handed out by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and FWAA to the best defensive player in college football. This year, finalists will be announced on Nov. 15, with the winner awarded the trophy on Dec. 4 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The redshirt junior is one of 29 linebackers and one of 15 Big Ten players on the watch list.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has taken the award home in each of the past two years. Other notable players to win the award are former Pittsburgh defensive tackle Aaron Donald, former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly, former Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and former Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson.

Haladay is entering his fourth season at MSU. He recorded an impressive 96 tackles, five tackles for loss, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in his breakout 2021 campaign as a redshirt freshman. Also, one of his interceptions sealed a Peach Bowl win for the Spartans.

In 2022, Haladay led the team in tackles after being tied for first on the team in tackles in 2021. He posted 120 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last season. He also led the Big Ten in tackles per game (10.0) and was a second team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media.

Coming into the 2023 season, Haladay headlines a group of linebackers that consists of Jacoby Windmon, Aaron Brule, Darius Snow (if healthy) and others.

Last week at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Haladay spoke about the defense bouncing back in 2023 after an injury-riddled 2023 campaign that contributed the Spartans' disappointing 5-7 record.

“The defense is going to have to step it up,” Haladay said about the 2023 unit. “We’re going to have to play that much better than we did last year and we all know that.”

Michigan State begins fall camp this week, with players reporting on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and the first practice set to take place on Thursday, Aug. 3.