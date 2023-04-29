Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson will get to live out his NFL dream, as he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Commanders after the 2023 NFL Draft concluded.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ29t bWFuZGVycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Nv bW1hbmRlcnM8L2E+IHNpZ24gWGF2aWVyIEhlbmRlcnNvbiwgcGVyIGEgbGVh Z3VlIHNvdXJjZTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFhcm9uIFdpbHNvbiAoQEFhcm9uV2ls c29uX05GTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BYXJvbldp bHNvbl9ORkwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTI0NjE2MDAxMzIwMjYzNjg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Henderson spent five seasons at Michigan State and proved to be an impact player for the Spartans throughout his career. His best season in the Green and White came in 2021, where he totaled 96 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. He finished his MSU career with 273 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. Of those interceptions, none were more impressive than the one below.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5YYXZpZXIgSGVuZGVyc29uIG9oIG15IGdvb2RuZXNzIPCfkYA8YnI+ PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMWxuQXdiTGJETyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFsbkF3YkxiRE88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUHJvIEZvb3Ri YWxsIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBQRk4zNjUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUEZOMzY1L3N0YXR1cy8xNDM2NzM0ODYxNjQxOTEyMzI2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

People around the MSU program will talk your ear off about the football IQ Henderson has. He is routinely in the right place and ready to make a play on the ball or ball carrier. He flashed his potential at MSU's pro day, where he recorded 15 reps on the bench press and posted a 36-inch vertical jump.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5YYXZpZXIgSGVuZGVyc29uIHdpdGggYSAzNiBpbmNoIHZlcnRpY2Fs IGF0IHRoZSBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBQcm8gRGF5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vQmVkVUN6RWZSMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlZFVDekVm UjA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFy dGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFy dGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNjAxMDA3MTI3MTMwNTIxOT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Henderson was a two-time captain, five-year letterwinner and four-year starter for the Spartans. He will go down as on the of the better leaders in program history and earned his bachelor's degree in communications. Furthermore, he will go down as one of the best tacklers in program history, as his 273 career tackles rank 28th all-time in MSU history. He also had 16.5 tackles for loss from the safety spot throughout his career. For his efforts, Henderson garnered Third Team All-Big Ten honors by the media and Pro Football Focus and honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by the coaches in 2021.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxBIHBsYXllci1sZWQgdGVhbSBpcyBnb2luZyB0byBiZSBzdHJv bmdlciBhbmQgbW9yZSBlZmZlY3RpdmUgdGhhbiBhIGNvYWNoLWxlZCB0ZWFt LiBIZeKAmXMgb25lIG9mIHRoZSBwbGF5ZXJzIHdobyBoYXZlIHN0ZXBwZWQg aW50byB0aGF0IGxlYWRlcnNoaXAgcm9sZS7igJ0gQ29hY2ggVHVja2VyIG9u IFhhdmllciBIZW5kZXJzb248YnI+PGJyPkhlYXIgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hoZW5uNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AWGhlbm41PC9hPiBhYm91dCBoaXMgam91cm5leSBhdCBNaWNoaWdhbiBT dGF0ZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv R3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dy ZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNWFFUHFhNGpkNSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVhRVBxYTRqZDU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGln YW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ1NDYw NzMwMzgwMDk1NDkwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNSwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Henderson will now look to follow in the footsteps of former Spartan defensive backs to be drafted and play in the NFL. A few from recent years include Darqueze Dennard, Trae Waynes, Khari Willis, Justin Layen and Josiah Scott. His leadership and tackling ability should help him compete for a spot in training camp, and he could see the field on special teams or in situational packages. Henderson will join a Commanders secondary that includes Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest and many others. There were three Spartans that were drafted. Those players were wide receiver Jayden Reed (Packers), punter Bryce Baringer (Patriots) and cornerback Ameer Speed (Patriots). Henderson joins a list of MSU players to be signed as undrafted free agents that includes offensive tackle Jarrett Horst (Dolphins), defensive tackle Jacob Slade (Cardinals) and safety Kendell Brooks (Cardinals).