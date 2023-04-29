News More News
Michigan State DB Xavier Henderson heading to Commanders

Xavier Henderson tackles Michigan running back Blake Corum. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal)
Zachary Manning • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson will get to live out his NFL dream, as he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Commanders after the 2023 NFL Draft concluded.

Henderson spent five seasons at Michigan State and proved to be an impact player for the Spartans throughout his career. His best season in the Green and White came in 2021, where he totaled 96 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

He finished his MSU career with 273 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. Of those interceptions, none were more impressive than the one below.

People around the MSU program will talk your ear off about the football IQ Henderson has. He is routinely in the right place and ready to make a play on the ball or ball carrier.

He flashed his potential at MSU's pro day, where he recorded 15 reps on the bench press and posted a 36-inch vertical jump.

Henderson was a two-time captain, five-year letterwinner and four-year starter for the Spartans. He will go down as on the of the better leaders in program history and earned his bachelor's degree in communications.

Furthermore, he will go down as one of the best tacklers in program history, as his 273 career tackles rank 28th all-time in MSU history. He also had 16.5 tackles for loss from the safety spot throughout his career. For his efforts, Henderson garnered Third Team All-Big Ten honors by the media and Pro Football Focus and honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by the coaches in 2021.

Henderson will now look to follow in the footsteps of former Spartan defensive backs to be drafted and play in the NFL. A few from recent years include Darqueze Dennard, Trae Waynes, Khari Willis, Justin Layen and Josiah Scott.

His leadership and tackling ability should help him compete for a spot in training camp, and he could see the field on special teams or in situational packages.

Henderson will join a Commanders secondary that includes Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest and many others.

There were three Spartans that were drafted. Those players were wide receiver Jayden Reed (Packers), punter Bryce Baringer (Patriots) and cornerback Ameer Speed (Patriots).

Henderson joins a list of MSU players to be signed as undrafted free agents that includes offensive tackle Jarrett Horst (Dolphins), defensive tackle Jacob Slade (Cardinals) and safety Kendell Brooks (Cardinals).

