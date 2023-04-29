Michigan State defensive tackle Jacob Slade is headed to the NFL. Slade signed with the Arizona Cardinals on a deal that guarantees him $200,000.

Slade spent five seasons in East Lansing. After his redshirt season in 2018, he played in all 13 games for MSU in 2019 as a redshirt freshman. He recorded 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack in the 2019 season.

In the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19, Slade played and started all seven games at defensive tackle for first year (at the time) head coach Mel Tucker. He posted 13 tackles in those seven games.

Slade had his best season statistically in 2021. He made 12 starts and played in all 13 games. Slade posted a career high 40 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also had 33 quarterback hurries which led the Big Ten for players at his position.

Slade wrapped up his MSU career in 2022 with 20 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. He was limited to eight games after getting injured in MSU’s week two game against Akron.

While he wasn't drafted in the NFL, Slade was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL with the 65th overall pick.

At MSU's pro day on March 15, Slade talked to the media about being drafted by the Maulers and his goal of playing in the NFL.

“Yeah, that caught me off guard a little bit because I was getting ready for the NFL Draft and I got a call the day before the USFL Draft saying, ‘Hey, we wanna take you tomorrow,’” Slade said. “I said, ‘Whoa.’ I think if I ever decide to go to that league, then that team (Pittsburgh) would have the rights to me. It's what I've been told. The goal is still the NFL.”

While Slade has now accomplished his goal of making the NFL, he still has a tough road ahead of him in Arizona. He joins a defensive line that includes Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, Kevin Strong and many others.

There were three Spartans that were drafted. Those players were wide receiver Jayden Reed (Packers), punter Bryce Baringer (Patriots) and cornerback Ameer Speed (Patriots).

Slade joins a list of MSU players to be signed as undrafted free agents that includes offensive tackle Jarrett Horst (Dolphins) and safeties Kendell Brooks (Cardinals) and Xavier Henderson (Commanders).