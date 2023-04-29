Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer is heading to the NFL. Baringer was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (No. 192 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is the first punter selected in this year's draft. He is also the first MSU punter drafted since Brandon Fields in 2007 (Miami Dolphins), and second Spartan selected in the 2023 draft following wide receiver Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers).

Baringer set the Michigan State school record with an average of 49.0 yards per punt during the 2022 season, which also led the FBS last season. Baringer, a Waterford, Michigan native, also owns the school record for career punting average with 46 yards per punt. Baringer was a consensus All-American selection, first-team All-Big Ten honoree and the Big Ten Punter of the Year in 2022. He was also Ray Guy Award finalist (given to the nation's top punter). He also received an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in March, where he had an outstanding showing. Following the performance at the combine, Baringer seemed to solidify himself as the top punter available in the draft. Baringer, 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, had the highest punt-distance average and longest hang-time out of qualifying punters at the combine in both open-field punts and directional punts, according to @kickerupdate. On open-field punts, Baringer averaged 49.5 yards per punt, and 4.92 seconds of hang-time. In directional punting, Baringer had an average of 51.5 yards per punt, while recording an average hang-time of 5.20 seconds. Baringer also had the highest hang-time on pooch and pin punts at 4.92 seconds.

After the strong combine performance, Baringer attended Michigan State's pro day but opted not to participate in the testing or drills. Following the conclusion of pro day, Baringer spoke to the media about the draft process and how difficult it is to win one out of only 32 NFL punter jobs available. "That's the hardest part is getting in (to the NFL)," Baringer said. "You've got to be one of the 32 best at your job in the whole world, and there's plenty of other guys around that are trying to get into that spot. So (it's) just being persistent in your work, finding your routines, sticking to those routines. Just being consistent is probably my biggest takeaway from that." Baringer originally began his college football career at Illinois in 2017 before transferring to Michigan State as a walk-on. He did not play during the 2019 season but rejoined MSU in 2020 and has led the Spartans in punting for each of the past three seasons. He earned a scholarship in 2021. He will join a team in New England coached by Bill Belichick, who has won six Super Bowls as an NFL head coach.

