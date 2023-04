Michigan State cornerback Ameer Speed will get a shot in the NFL. Speed was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (No. 214 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is the third Spartan to be drafted in this year's draft, joining wide receiver Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers) and punter Bryce Baringer, who also was selected by the Patriots.



Speed is coming off his lone year with the Michigan State program after transferring in for the 2022 season. He spent the first five years of his career with the University of Georgia. This past season as a Spartan, Speed played in all 12 games for MSU and started in 11 of them at cornerback (737 defensive snaps). It was the most productive season of his collegiate career, as he totaled 62 tackles and one tackle for a loss, while also breaking up five passes. He also played a bit on special teams for the Spartans (87 snaps).

As one would imagine as a sixth-round draft selection, Speed is very much a developmental pick by New England. As a cornerback, he's still very much a raw NFL prospect, but the traits are all there for him to be a valuable player at the next level. While he develops as a cornerback, he has the opportunity to be a special teams ace for the Patriots, an area that head coach Bill Belichick has especially targeted this draft with not just the pick of Baringer, but also picking Maryland kicker Chad Ryland.

