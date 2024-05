Well, well, well. That was quite the off-season Friday.

MSU football lands a commit from Semaj Bridgeman, who was a former Michigan Wolverine. But first, Michigan lands Jaden Mangham ... who was a former Spartan.

Chaos amongst the fan bases ensues, but why are these two tales different from one another?

And MSU was busy earlier too, landing Nikai Martinez and Jeremiah Hughes to continue to revamp the defensive secondary.