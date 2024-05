It was a frantic finish to the spring transfer portal window for MSU football, but did Michigan State football end out just fine after the spring portal cycle? And between Brandon Lane, Ed Woods and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams and Anthony Jones, who is the top transfer get this spring and what does it say about the work Jonathan Smith is doing? We get to all of that with Ryan O'Bleness of Spartans Illustrated.

Plus, we talk Charles White's commitment to the 2025 MSU football recruiting class and take a quick look at MSU men's basketball's conference opponents for next season.