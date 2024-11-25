The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Boilermaker Brawl, Fall Features and Maui Magic

Join Abby and Jonah as they discuss Michigan State football's up-and-down victory over Purdue, as the team is now one win away from bowl eligibility with one game remaining. They share their experience of what student athletes face, from their time covering the game from the press box and attending the press conferences.

In a special We got it covered! segments, the duo provides an update on how Spartan athletics is doing across various sports. They then preview the MSU men's basketball team's trip to Maui in a loaded tournament. Don't miss out on all the Spartan sports content!

Watch: