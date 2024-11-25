Advertisement
Published Nov 25, 2024
Colorado Basketball isn't fazed to be picked 15th in the new Big 12
Kevin Thomas
Guest Writer

Michigan State takes on Colorado in the opening round of the Maui Invitational Monday in Hawaii.

HEAD COACH: Tad Boyle played at Kansas from the early to mid-1980s. He is in his 15th year as the Colorado coach and has a 302-183 record. Before that, he coached at Northern Colorado. He played under Larry Brown at Kansas and played with Danny Manning.

CAR ACCIDENT CHANGED BOYLE'S LIFE: A car accident in 1994 changed Boyle's career forever. A six-figure stock broker, Boyle, was heading to work one morning when somebody ran a red light and plowed into his vehicle. The collision crushed the front of Boyle's car, and he was knocked unconscious. Boyle received a phone call from former University of Kansas teammate Mark Turgeon, then an assistant at Oregon. Turgeon stated that there was an opening on Oregon's staff, but it was a restricted earnings position that paid $16,000 a year. Boyle, who was unmarried then, decided to plunge into a full-time coaching gig.

BOYLE ON PLAYING IN THE BIG 12: "The fact that we were picked 15th in the media poll should put a chip on our shoulder," Boyle said. "And I think it's put a chip on our players' shoulders. I know it's put a chip on my shoulder."

The sixteen-team conference has six teams ranked in the Associated Press's preseason top 25 poll. Five teams are ranked in the top 10. (No. 1 Kansas, No. 4 Houston, No. 5 Iowa State, No. 8 Baylor, No. 10 Arizona, No. 20 Cincinnati)

Boyle comments on Big 12: "We're coming into a monster of a league."

Colorado returns the fewest Division I minutes played in Boyle's 15-year tenure at Colorado. Colorado's preseason rank in the Big 12 is No. 15, only above Utah's 16th in the Big 12 preseason media poll.

COLORADO MEDIA DAY: Players Javon Ruffin, Julian Hammond III, and Andrej Jakimovski represented the Buffs at Big 12 media day.

