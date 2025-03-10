Advertisement
Published Mar 10, 2025
The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Big Ten Champs & Toddler Tantrums
Jonah Wilson  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer/Podcast Host
Michigan State wrapped up the regular season in unforgettable fashion — first clinching the Big Ten title with a win at Iowa on Thursday, then capping it off with a dominant, emotionally-charged beatdown of the rival Michigan Wolverine on senior day.

And Jonah and Abby? They still haven’t recovered. Get ready for some ear-splitting excitement, top-tier smack talk, some Player of the Week disagreements, and a breakdown of potential Big Ten Tournament matchups in this week’s episode.

Watch:

Listen:

