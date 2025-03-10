Red Cedar Radar Podcast: Big Ten Champions and Senior Day

Sydney, Jacob, and Brendan analyze Michigan State men's basketball's win over rival Michigan and discuss what it means for the Spartans to end the 2024-2025 season as regular season Big Ten Champions.

