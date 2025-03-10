Advertisement
Published Mar 10, 2025
Red Cedar Radar Podcast: Big Ten Champions and Senior Day
circle avatar
Sydney Padgett  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer and Podcast Host
Twitter
@sydneypadgetti

Sydney, Jacob, and Brendan analyze Michigan State men's basketball's win over rival Michigan and discuss what it means for the Spartans to end the 2024-2025 season as regular season Big Ten Champions.

Watch:

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Listen on Spotify:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Find more ways to listen on our Link Tree!

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar and WE GOT IT podcasts, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

Advertisement