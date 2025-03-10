Red Cedar Radar Podcast: Big Ten Champions and Senior Day

Sydney, Jacob, and Brendan analyze Michigan State men's basketball's win over rival Michigan and discuss what it means for the Spartans to end the 2024-2025 season as regular season Big Ten Champions.
Watch:
Listen on Spotify:
Sydney, Jacob, and Brendan analyze Michigan State men's basketball's win over rival Michigan and discuss what it means for the Spartans to end the 2024-2025 season as regular season Big Ten Champions.
Watch:
Listen on Spotify:
Instead of playing in the B1G Tournament's first round, MSU hoxkey watched the men's basketball team beat UM in Breslin.
The day after the MSU/Michigan game, Izzo wasn't letting the insinuation slide that MSU was rubbing UM's nose in it.
Analyzing Michigan State's win over Michigan and discussing what it means for the Spartans to be Big Ten champions.
The Spartans wrapped up the regular season in unforgettable fashion—clinching the Big Ten title.
Where does Michigan State stand for NCAA seeding? We look at the same metrics as the Selection Committee to find out.
Instead of playing in the B1G Tournament's first round, MSU hoxkey watched the men's basketball team beat UM in Breslin.
The day after the MSU/Michigan game, Izzo wasn't letting the insinuation slide that MSU was rubbing UM's nose in it.
Analyzing Michigan State's win over Michigan and discussing what it means for the Spartans to be Big Ten champions.