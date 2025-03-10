Tom Izzo reminds Michigan: Our Senior Day traditions are about us, not you

Without mentioning Michigan head coach Dusty May by name, MSU head coach Tom Izzo today – in an interview with WJR radio – appeared to take umbrage with how May characterized MSU’s senior day tradition that stretches back to the mid-90s.

“I just thought it was bad choice of words … that we deserved to do that to them,” said Izzo.

In his press conference Sunday before leaving the Breslin Center, May said the following about the Michigan State tradition of seniors kissing the Spartan logo at midcourt before being subbed out for their final time:

“It took a while. But we're fine with that. They've earned the right for that. The seniors have poured their hearts out … I mean, look, they earned the right to rub our noses in it.”

Izzo made it clear in his WJR interview that that was not actually what was happening.

“This is not a Michigan tradition,” Izzo said. “This is not for the University of Michigan. This is, as Draymond said … about players that last their time at Michigan State. The kissing of the (Spartan head) says you are now a Spartan for life.”

Izzo made it clear that this program tradition is maintained, win or lose, no matter the opponent.

“We do it when we win,” he continued. “Draymond's team lost and we do it. We do it when we play Northwestern or Indiana or Illinois. We do it when we play Michigan. This is not a Michigan tradition. This is our tradition.”

Izzo’s tone of voice wasn’t one of irritation, per se, but more so indicated he was somewhat offended by the insinuation that his team was rubbing Michigan's nose in it.

“I take a little offense to that, in a way, and I'm going to drop it at that,” said Izzo. “But never would I try to embarrass another school. Ever. Ever. And never would I encourage my players to (embarrass another school). I don't know the full fledge (of) what happened (Sunday afternoon). I think both parties got a little out of hand, but tradition is tradition and as long as my butt is in this seat, that tradition - and it better be after my butt is in this seat - that tradition better last for a lifetime.”

Izzo continued, wanting to make it very clear that this had nothing to do with yesterday’s opponent.

“I hope everybody ... on both sides … understands this wasn't against anything Michigan did,” he said. “This was a Michigan State tradition and that means the world to me. In a day and age when traditions aren’t as solid, I'm proud that it is (solid) here (at MSU).”

Izzo said there will never be anybody rubbing anything in, at least not under his watch.

“I don’t know all that happened (against Michigan), but when people talk about, you know – I never rubbed it in anybody's face,” Izzo said. “I won a championship at Michigan. I didn't bring the hats or cut down the nets like some teams do. I won a championship at Iowa, and we didn't even think of doing that."

Izzo is one to balance precariously on the edge of the sharp edge of the rivalry.

Hatred?

Yes.

Respect?

Also, yes.

Under Izzo, the Spartans will be mentored to treat their opponent with respect, even if that opponent is Michigan.

“You know, there's some bad blood (in this rivalry) from football and from basketball,” he said. “I never, ever, ever (would rub someone’s nose in it) – if one of my players defamed their logo or anything … you'd have to tear me off (that player’s) back if one of my players did that.”