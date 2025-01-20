BRACKETOLOGY: Where does Michigan State men's basketball stand right now?

At 16-2 overall and 7-0 in Big Ten play, all eyes are fixed on Michigan State's chances at hanging a Big Ten regular season banner. So much so, that it's hard to not look to the next goal: landing a top seed in the NCAA tournament. Obviously there is a long way to go until Selection Sunday, but it is never too early to take a glimpse at where the Spartans stand and how the committee might view them today. Now, while its impossible to fully crack into the minds of the committee, we do know what metrics they look at in order to give us a pretty accurate picture of where Michigan State might be seeded, IF the season were to end today.

How the Committee Looks at Teams

To get started, its important to note that the metrics and ratings discussed here aren't just what I have chosen to highlight when it comes to Michigan State, but they are the exact rating systems the selection committee uses when constructing the bracket. This realm of college basketball can often times be overwhelming and confusing, but let's do our best to break it all down. The term "resume" is thrown around a lot this time of year when talking about where a team may or may not land in the field of 68. But how are resumes actually determined? It isn't just wins and loss and where teams stand in the AP or Coaches Polls. Those metrics actually aren't really points of emphasis at all for the selection committee. When determining a team's resume, the selection committee primarily uses three result-based metrics: - Strength of Record (SOR) - Wins Above Bubble (WAB) - KPI They also used predictive metrics such as Ken Pom, Torvik, and BPI. However, for the purpose of this article, we will use the results-based metrics to guess where Michigan State might land. Any given team will stack up differently on any given metric, but if you average where each team ranks within these metrics, you can get a good picture of where the committee might slot them. Before we look at Michigan State's average amongst these three and where that stands compared to the rest of the country, let's take a look at each metric individually. *Note: All of these rating systems change with each result across the national landscape. The ratings used for this article are as of January 20, 2025.

Strength of Record (SOR)

Strength of Record goes far beyond just a team's wins and losses and looks at these results when considering the strength of each opponent. For example, a record of 16-2 for a Big Ten team presents a strength of schedule much more robust than that of a 16-2 team in the Missouri Valley Conference. While this may be a no-brainer between Power Four conferences and mid-major conferences, this is actually quantified in ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI). BPI is ESPN's measure of team ratings using advanced metrics; we won't go into their rationale today. So where does Michigan State stack up? Well to start, Michigan State slots in at No. 16 on the BPI, moderately lower than where they rank currently in the AP Poll, currently No. 8. However, when you look at BPI's SOR metric, Michigan State ranks amongst the nation's elite, coming in at No. 6. Part of this is due to Michigan State having played seven games versus top 50 BPI-rated teams, and winning five of them. If the tournament was seeded today, based solely off of SOR, Michigan State would be a 2-seed; but as we have stated, this isn't the only thing the committee looks at.

Wins Above Bubble (WAB)