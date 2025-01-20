BRACKETOLOGY: Where does Michigan State men's basketball stand right now?

At 16-2 overall and 7-0 in Big Ten play, all eyes are fixed on Michigan State's chances at hanging a Big Ten regular season banner. So much so, that it's hard to not look to the next goal: landing a top seed in the NCAA tournament.
Obviously there is a long way to go until Selection Sunday, but it is never too early to take a glimpse at where the Spartans stand and how the committee might view them today.
Now, while its impossible to fully crack into the minds of the committee, we do know what metrics they look at in order to give us a pretty accurate picture of where Michigan State might be seeded, IF the season were to end today.
How the Committee Looks at Teams
To get started, its important to note that the metrics and ratings discussed here aren't just what I have chosen to highlight when it comes to Michigan State, but they are the exact rating systems the selection committee uses when constructing the bracket.
This realm of college basketball can often times be overwhelming and confusing, but let's do our best to break it all down. The term "resume" is thrown around a lot this time of year when talking about where a team may or may not land in the field of 68.
But how are resumes actually determined?
It isn't just wins and loss and where teams stand in the AP or Coaches Polls. Those metrics actually aren't really points of emphasis at all for the selection committee.
When determining a team's resume, the selection committee primarily uses three result-based metrics:
- Strength of Record (SOR)
- Wins Above Bubble (WAB)
- KPI
They also used predictive metrics such as Ken Pom, Torvik, and BPI. However, for the purpose of this article, we will use the results-based metrics to guess where Michigan State might land.
Any given team will stack up differently on any given metric, but if you average where each team ranks within these metrics, you can get a good picture of where the committee might slot them. Before we look at Michigan State's average amongst these three and where that stands compared to the rest of the country, let's take a look at each metric individually.
*Note: All of these rating systems change with each result across the national landscape. The ratings used for this article are as of January 20, 2025.
Strength of Record (SOR)
Strength of Record goes far beyond just a team's wins and losses and looks at these results when considering the strength of each opponent.
For example, a record of 16-2 for a Big Ten team presents a strength of schedule much more robust than that of a 16-2 team in the Missouri Valley Conference. While this may be a no-brainer between Power Four conferences and mid-major conferences, this is actually quantified in ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI). BPI is ESPN's measure of team ratings using advanced metrics; we won't go into their rationale today.
So where does Michigan State stack up?
Well to start, Michigan State slots in at No. 16 on the BPI, moderately lower than where they rank currently in the AP Poll, currently No. 8. However, when you look at BPI's SOR metric, Michigan State ranks amongst the nation's elite, coming in at No. 6. Part of this is due to Michigan State having played seven games versus top 50 BPI-rated teams, and winning five of them.
If the tournament was seeded today, based solely off of SOR, Michigan State would be a 2-seed; but as we have stated, this isn't the only thing the committee looks at.
Wins Above Bubble (WAB)
WAB is perhaps my favorite metric of the three we will discuss today. While the committee's version of WAB is used based on their own NET rankings, today we will be looking at WAB according to the Bart Torvik T-Rankings, which is a metric that comes from the data collected by Bart Torvik, and - like mentioned earlier - is used by the NCAA committee.
Similarly to Ken Pom, Bart Torvik uses offensive and defensive efficiency numbers to rank teams. Michigan State currently is rated No. 14 according to Torvik.
When it comes to WAB, we have all probably heard of the term "bubble" and it how it relates to the NCAA tournament. This is a term that Spartan fans have gotten all too familiar with over the last four seasons, often sweating because of it on Selection Sunday.
Basically, it is a term used to define a team that is right on the cusp of being in or out of the NCAA tournament. To put it another way, these are the teams that sit around the 45-mark in the NCAA's NET rankings (45 is used instead of 68 due to teams ranked lower in the NET earning auto-bids in mid-major conferences by winning their conference tournaments).
WAB is a way to compare a team's results versus how an average bubble team would fair. For example, in Michigan State's case, they beat Illinois who is currently ranked No. 4 according to Bart Torvik.
Let's say the average team beats Illinois at home 20% of the time. Therefore, you take the win (1.0) and subtract .20 to get +.80 Wins Above Bubble. When you add up whatever this number is for all a team's games, you get their WAB.
As things currently stand, Michigan State currently has a WAB of +3.7. In other words, compared to a team "on the bubble" if they had the same schedule, Michigan state would have 3.7 more wins than the average bubble team.
Nationally, this places MSU with the 9th highest WAB score. Based solely off of this, it would earn the Spartans a 3-seed in the tournament. However, we can't stop there, as there is one more crucial metric to consider.