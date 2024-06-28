Michigan State football and Jonathan Smith saw a boom in their 2025 class over the last two days with four commits adding their names. From Aydan West, Derrick Simmons and Cal Thrush on the defensive side of the ball to Justin Bell on the offensive side, where does each kid stack and what will they bring to East Lansing?

Plus, we take a look at Jim Michalczik's track record with developing offensive tackles before talking about how Smith is proving how deliberate he is on the recruiting trails. We then talk about the Jeremy Fears' redshirt news and MSU versus Notre Dame set for 2026 and 2027.