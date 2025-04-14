LB Darius Snow discusses revamped Michigan State defense, recovery and more

Michigan State's Darius Snow pursues the ball against Washington during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Linebacker Darius Snow has never taken the easy road — but that's exactly what's made him indispensable to Michigan State football. A highly touted recruit out of the Dallas area, Snow was rated among the top safeties in the class of 2020. He eventually made his way to Michigan State, though the path to where he is today has been anything but linear. As a true freshman, Snow primarily contributed on special teams, but when his opportunity arrived as a sophomore, he didn’t hesitate to make himself a household name among Spartan fans. Snow appeared in all 13 games that season, including eight starts at nickel back, before earning the start at safety in the Peach Bowl win over Pittsburgh. Snow made the switch from safety to linebacker in 2022. Unfortunately, his junior campaign came to a jarring halt after suffering a serious leg injury in the season opener against Western Michigan. It left his career in question, but Snow was able to rehab and return to the field in 2023, playing in just four games. Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, and a coaching staff change, Snow briefly entered his name in the transfer portal on Nov. 27, 2023 before withdrawing his name on Dec. 6, 2023 and deciding to play under new head coach Jonathan Smith and company. After an offseason of continued rehab and getting comfortable with a new coaching staff, Snow returned to action last season. He appeared in all 12 games in 2024, recorded 29 total tackles and a tackle for loss. He logged 202 snaps at linebacker and 121 more on special teams. He announced on Dec. 19, 2024 that he would return to MSU for a sixth season, which will be his final year of college football.

Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow (23) is carried off the field during the first half against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (© Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK) (Photo by © Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK)

What may be even more impressive than Snow’s comeback is his drive off the field. He’s been named Academic All-Big Ten selection four times, honored twice as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, and he holds multiple degrees, including a master’s in strategic communication. He’s also currently pursuing a certification in journalism and is a talented graphic designer — just another testament to his dedication both on and off the field. Snow met with the media following practice last Thursday and offered his perspective on the team’s development and his individual progress under year two of the Smith regime. “Collectively, both offensively and defensively, we have some new pieces, but the second year in a new system is always going to be better than the first,” Snow said. “Playing a little faster, earlier on, I think we've got to the point where we weren’t just playing fast, but we were starting fast. We had really good OTAs heading into the spring.” Now a veteran in every sense, Snow was born in December 2001, but he made it clear that he is not the oldest player on the team — that title belongs to wide receiver Alante Brown, who’s about a year older. Still, Snow’s younger teammates affectionately refer to him as “Unc.” The nickname, short for “Uncle,” is typically used to describe someone older or seemingly out of touch — but in Snow’s case, that’s far from accurate. “I’m familiar with a lot of people and places in East Lansing,” he said. “Like the basketball team and different sports I’ve come to know. Some of the younger guys come to me when they need to know something, which is pretty cool.” Replacing some key pieces on defense will be no small task. Plenty of snaps will need to be accounted for, but Snow sees opportunity in that. “There’s some opportunity for some new guys and different guys,” he said. “We brought in some new players, and we’ve got freshmen coming. It’s going to be a chance for people to stand out. We’ve got guys playing different positions and making plays. I’m excited about it.”

Snow also spoke highly of the linebackers room — a group he’s watched grow over the years. “We’ve had some good linebacker groups during my time here, but this year we’ve got a lot of guys who can make plays in different spots," Snow explained. "I’m looking forward to that." Always intentional with his approach, and after dealing with multiple injuries, Snow is especially committed when it comes to recovery after practice and workouts. “For me, it’s trying to handle myself like a professional — you practice, then you recover,” he said. “I do yoga every morning, ice at night, during and after practice, and Pilates on the weekends.” Snow noted that he’s leaned out a bit and feels “much better” moving around this spring. “You never want to play (with the mindset of) not to get hurt — especially coming off an injury," he said. "When you start thinking like that is when you do get hurt. But I feel great now. I feel confident and free out there.”

Michigan State's Darius Snow, right, tackles Iowa's Kaden Wetjen in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images) (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

When asked who’s stood out during spring ball, Snow didn’t hesitate. “(Cornerback) Joshua Eaton,” he said. “I saw him make a play on (wide receiver) Nick (Marsh) where it was like an out route, he speed turned and broke up a pass. I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s a play.’” Snow also praised the overall defensive group and pointed out that defensive tackle Grady Kelly has been “really stout inside.” He emphasized that the new additions on defense have already made a noticeable impact. Later, Snow gave shoutouts to a couple of running backs who’ve caught his eye — both of whom share his Dallas roots. With the departures of Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams, there are plenty of carries up for grabs in the running back room — something Snow is keeping a close eye on. “BT (Brandon Tullis) and Makhi (Frazier), those are my young bulls because they're both from my area (in Texas)," Snow said about running backs standing out. “I’ve been rooting for them to take a big step, and I think they both have. I mess with Makhi all the time, but he had a nice catch today in the two-minute drill. “I’m always rooting for guys who have an opportunity to take a step forward on my team to do that. I think those two especially have done a great job with the opportunities at hand here in the spring ... I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what they can do in terms of the running back room." He also praised the play of Sacramento State transfer running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver, transfer wide receiver Omari Kelly and several others.. As the Spartans continue to build momentum this spring, Snow’s presence — on the field, in the locker room, and in the film room — remains invaluable. He’s been through the highs and lows of a college football journey, emerging not only as a leader but as a symbol of resilience within the program. With his experience, voice and versatility, Snow isn’t just preparing for another season —he’s helping shape the foundation for what’s next in East Lansing.