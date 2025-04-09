MSU transfer DT Grady Kelly bought into culture, vision for winning

“They’re just setting up a culture for success," he said. "I think that they’re on a growth track to win. Coach Smith has a vision for winning and I just bought into that.”

The redshirt senior comes into the Michigan State program with solid experience at the defensive tackle position, having played his first three years at Colorado State and last season at Florida State. The culture that second year head coach Jonathan Smith has established in a short time in East Lansing was the selling point for Kelly.

Grady Kelly is a young man of faith, family and winning. That’s evident in the words he speaks and what has seemed to guide him in his football journey, ultimately landing in East Lansing for his last year of college football.

Kelly has recorded 98 tackles, including 11.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks, in his 22 career starts, having played in 38 games total. His experience alone will be a net positive for a defensive line room filled with new faces, but he’ll also be counted on to produce on the field.

The 21-year-old Kelly made his decision with support from someone close — his wife.

Known for his high energy and enthusiasm in nearly every area of his life, Kelly approached this choice with the unique circumstances and advantages that come with being an NCAA athlete in mind.

In the end, it was a decision made together as a family.

“I’m very family oriented,” Kelly said when asked about himself. “I’m married. I have a wife at 21. She’s loved every minute of it up here so far.”

Kelly also cited his faith as something that’s molded him as a man, and a player. He carries it with him and mentioned how he’s been able to immerse himself with teammates through their faith.

Playing on a third team in college isn’t too uncommon anymore, and Kelly seems to have a healthy perspective of how the portal can impact players in different ways.

“I think the portal is a great tool; sometimes the grass isn’t greener and sometimes it is,” Kelly said. “If you’re in a bad situation, you can utilize it but just be mindful when you get in the portal, don’t chase the logo or the money. These things don’t lead to success, they lead to division in the culture of the locker room.”

Coaches and culture were driving forces behind his decision, and, according to Kelly, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa has already made a big impact in improving his approach to the game; and when it comes to schemes on the field, the approach of MSU's defensive coordinator, Joe Rossi, seems to fit what Kelly wants to do.

“He likes to let the defensive line up front go eat,” said Kelly.

He also highlighted some of the key areas the defensive unit has been focusing on this spring.

“We’ve definitely had a huge emphasis on third down," he said. "On getting to the quarterback on pass rush. We were a good program last year in stopping the run, but third down efficiency wins games - you got to get off the field.”