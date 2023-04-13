Spring has sprung, which means Spartan Stadium will open its gates on Saturday for spectators to get a glimpse into the early stages of the 2023 Michigan State football team. For the third year in a row, Mel Tucker will be keeping things light and straying away from the traditional “spring game” format many fans are accustomed to seeing. Instead, it will be the final of the Spartan’s 15 spring practices, but more up-tempo with 11-on-11 scrimmages mixed in with drills. Tucker said concerns with the health of the defensive line caused MSU to hold off on a game format this year. Last spring, the Spartans only had around seven offensive line players available, and in 2021, the Spartans lacked depth in the defensive backfield. Of course, spring ball was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From a satellite view, it may seem like this team isn’t too far off from last year’s, which finished 5-7 and missed a bowl game. However, given what expectations already seem to be set for this year, there are reasons to believe the Spartans have an opportunity to turn heads once again. The pendulum of success has swayed year-by-year so far in Tucker's tenure, and he hopes it moves back closer toward what fans saw in 2021. Some coaching adjustments, added depth at key position groups and several transfer playmakers should help. With the practice format, it becomes a bit tougher to gain more insight of the schemes and roster depth from an outside perspective. Tucker wants the event to be fun for fans, but not at the expense of losing any players to injuries. With that said, there is plenty to watch out for on Saturday. We highlight three of those things below.

Quarterback competition

MSU quarterbacks Katin Houser, left, Payton Thorne, (10), and Andrew Schorfhaar pictured Tuesday, March 14, 2023, during the first day of spring practice at the indoor football facilty in East Lansing. (© Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

A regression in production from two-year starter Payton Thorne last season leaves more to be desired for a team that lacked offensive firepower after losing running back Kenneth Walker III. Backup Noah Kim played well in his very limited opportunities last year, completing 14-of-19 passes (73.7%) for 174 yards and three touchdowns in four appearances. Redshirt freshman Katin Hauser, a former four-star prospect, has the talent and backing from many fans to make a real push as well. With all of that said, Thorne is easily the most experienced quarterback in the room, and owns the program record for most touchdown passes in a single season (27). Thorne is embracing the competition in the room. As it stands today, the three-legged race looks like it will bleed far into fall camp. Tucker has already stated the position is open and the competition has been good for each player so far. Thorne came in last season as the only quarterback on the roster who had taken a snap in a college game, but that’s not the case anymore. While he will have a significant edge in game-experience, he will once again have to compete for a starting role. Although the practice format may muddy the picture of where the competition stands, we will still get to see each quarterback sling it within a high-tempo scrimmage structure. We'll see what kind of early chemistry has been developed with the quarterbacks and playmakers, and how confident each look overall.

Secondary depth

It’s no secret the secondary needs to take step away from the basement of the NCAA, where it seems that have been stuck the last two years. In 2021, Michigan State finished with the worst pass defense in the country in terms of yards allowed per game (324.8), and while the Spartans were closer to the middle of the pack in that regard last season (237.9 passing yards allowed per game), MSU actually allowed more yards per pass attempt in 2022 (7.93) than it did in 2021 (7.29). The pass defense is absolutely something the Spartans are focused on improving. In 2023, Jim Salgado was brought in as cornerbacks coach, and he is another coach on the staff with NFL experience, most recently spending six seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Tucker, a former defensive back himself, has been able to bring in talent in the secondary through the transfer portal in the past, but mainly has done so through high school recruiting. Some standouts from the 2022 class were thrown into the fire as true freshman last year and went through their share of growing pains. Coming into this season, defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton thinks that experience will help. Dillon Tatum, Jaden Mangham and Malik Spencer are all sophomores from that class who have grown together and will likely be expected to take on a larger role this year. The defensive backs room lost their voice on the field with safety Xavier Henderson graduating, but the talent is certainly available to take the step forward. The Spartans also return Charles Brantley, Angelo Grose, Chester Kimbrough, Marqui Lowery Jr., Justin White and others, who all have plenty of game-experience. Even in a practice-type setting, it will be intriguing to see how the secondary group fares against an offense that will have wide receivers Keon Coleman and Tre Mosley, in addition to guys looking to make names for themselves.

Offensive playmakers

MSU WR Keon Coleman (0) and his Spartan offense run drills Tuesday, March 14, 2023, during the first day of spring practice at the indoor football facilty in East Lansing. (© Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Michigan State lost a chunk of its 2022 production in both the running game and passing game which should open up the door for other playmakers. Wide receiver Jayden Reed, tight end Daniel Barker and tight end Tyler Hunt are all moving on to the NFL, while wide receiver Germie Bernard entered the transfer portal shortly after the season and went to Washington. Keon Coleman returns as one of the conference's most dynamic players, but will be more heavily covered this season and may not see the same opportunities. Senior wide receiver Tre Mosley returning with Coleman is crucial for the Spartans, but they'll need others like wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr., wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick, tight end Maliq Carr and some young players to step up. On the ground, MSU returns its leading rusher from last season in Jalen Berger, who finished the year strong and is looking to maintain or have a bigger role in 2023. Jarek Broussard (NFL Draft) and Elijah Collins (graduate transfer to Oklahoma State) both have departed, so Tucker once again brought in portal talent as reinforcements. Nathan Carter is a name to watch. The transfer from Connecticut rushed for 405 yards on 65 carries (6.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown early in 2022 before sustaining a season ending injury vs. Michigan. His name continues to come up this spring, and we will likely play a large role in 2023. Carter will compete with fellow incoming transfer Jaren Mangham (South Florida), and Berger for carries this season. Mangham's size and overall game has often been talked about throughout the spring. Other backs, such as Davion Primm and Jordon Simmons, will also look to earn roles. We'll see who stands out on Saturday offensively. The offensive line is also an area that fans will want to pay attention to as there is heavy competition in the trenches.