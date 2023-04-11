The 2022 season was a unique challenge for Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. Due to things like suspensions and injuries, the Spartans used 27 defensive starters last season. That was something that Hazelton had never seen during his coaching career, which started back in 1996 at his alma mater, Fort Lewis (Colorado).

The positive takeaway from last season, however, is that many of Michigan State’s returning defenders in 2023 gained tremendous experience.

“That was a different experience,” Hazelton said about the 2022 season. “I've never really been a part of 27 different guys (starting in one year). But, the good news from that is a lot of young men got a lot of experience. The experience that you get – sometimes freshmen think they have an idea if they play a little bit on special teams, or young guys think they have an idea of what's going on, or even guys who have been backups think, ‘Hey, when the starter's gone, I'll be able step in the role and I'll do it’ – but a lot of guys got experience in games and they had a chance to see what it's like to play Big Ten football. And that helps you going into the offseason.

The banged up unit took its lumps in 2022. Hazleton’s defense finished 101st in the country in total yards allowed per game (416.5), 87th in passing yards allowed per game (237.9), 102nd in rushing yards allowed per game (178.6) and 76th in points allowed per game (27.42).

However, with a much healthier defense heading into the fall in 2023, the experience gained by the players last season and what the Spartans have shown so far this spring, Hazelton is optimistic that Michigan State will be noticeably approved this year.

“You could really see a difference in the work ethic of the offseason,” Hazelton said about the team. “You could really see a difference coming in (to spring) … and the attention to detail has been different because those guys actually got game reps. It's different when you have a chance to go out and play a little bit in mop-up time or whatever the case. But when you're in real games, and you see what it's really like, well you're out-of-season is different. And that's the positive thing from all those things that happened last year … and you hope that propels us and changes them a little bit.”