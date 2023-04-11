Why Michigan State’s Scottie Hazelton is optimistic about the 2023 defense
The 2022 season was a unique challenge for Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. Due to things like suspensions and injuries, the Spartans used 27 defensive starters last season. That was something that Hazelton had never seen during his coaching career, which started back in 1996 at his alma mater, Fort Lewis (Colorado).
The positive takeaway from last season, however, is that many of Michigan State’s returning defenders in 2023 gained tremendous experience.
“That was a different experience,” Hazelton said about the 2022 season. “I've never really been a part of 27 different guys (starting in one year). But, the good news from that is a lot of young men got a lot of experience. The experience that you get – sometimes freshmen think they have an idea if they play a little bit on special teams, or young guys think they have an idea of what's going on, or even guys who have been backups think, ‘Hey, when the starter's gone, I'll be able step in the role and I'll do it’ – but a lot of guys got experience in games and they had a chance to see what it's like to play Big Ten football. And that helps you going into the offseason.
The banged up unit took its lumps in 2022. Hazleton’s defense finished 101st in the country in total yards allowed per game (416.5), 87th in passing yards allowed per game (237.9), 102nd in rushing yards allowed per game (178.6) and 76th in points allowed per game (27.42).
However, with a much healthier defense heading into the fall in 2023, the experience gained by the players last season and what the Spartans have shown so far this spring, Hazelton is optimistic that Michigan State will be noticeably approved this year.
“You could really see a difference in the work ethic of the offseason,” Hazelton said about the team. “You could really see a difference coming in (to spring) … and the attention to detail has been different because those guys actually got game reps. It's different when you have a chance to go out and play a little bit in mop-up time or whatever the case. But when you're in real games, and you see what it's really like, well you're out-of-season is different. And that's the positive thing from all those things that happened last year … and you hope that propels us and changes them a little bit.”
Jim Salgado and Diron Reynolds meshing well with the staff
Hazelton and head coach Mel Tucker added two new coaches to the defensive staff in 2023: defensive line coach Diron Reynolds and cornerbacks coach Jim Salgado.
So far through the spring, Hazelton has been impressed with each of the new coaches, and feels they fit in seamlessly with the rest of MSU’s staff – both on the field and off.
“Those two guys are great,” Hazelton said about Salgado and Reynolds. “The cool thing is they do have a ton of experience, and they both have been around the same systems that we run that has been in the NFL. So, in fact, like with Jimmy, there's like six dudes on staff that we had worked with before, that I had worked with before, and we bounced around. So the transition for that was easy.”
Hazelton and Reynolds had a mutual acquaintance in former NFL player and defensive line coach John Teerlinck, who Hazelton referred to as “JT.” Teerlink was the defensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2002 through 2011, which overlapped with Reynolds’ time with the Colts as a defensive quality control coach from 2002 through 2006.
Teerlinck passed away in 2020, but both Hazelton and Reynolds carry a book that the late defensive line coach gave them, and are able to share memories about Teerlinck with each other.
“One of my favorite D-line coaches in the world, Diron (Reynolds) was with,” Hazelton said. “So it was one of those things that as we talked through ball, all the language is really similar. So it's an easy transition for them. And then just to get that kind of education in, I think that it's exceptional for our players to hear, to bring in quality dudes who – they're great people, first of all, of course, and Coach Tucker always does a great job hiring great people – but they also come in with a wealth of football experience, and in the same things we do.”
Hazelton didn’t know Salgado before the cornerbacks coach arrived in East Lansing in March, but as Hazelton mentioned, they both had worked with a lot of the same people, which made it easy to connect.
“They’re great dudes,” Hazelton said about the new coaches. “They’re great to hang out with. It’s fun in the room.”
